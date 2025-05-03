The Assam Tribune introduces prestigious R.G. Baruah Fellowships in Media & Cultural Studies

In a tribute to Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah, the doyen of media, culture, sports and entrepreneurship in Assam, The Assam Tribune Group has announced two prestigious fellowships to nurture the next generation of culture and media persons.

R.G. Baruah Fellowship in Cultural Studies aims to promote Assam’s rich cultural heritage through research and creative expression. Open to postgraduate students, research scholars, early-career academics, and cultural practitioners based in Assam, the fellowship offers financial support of ₹50,000 and expert mentorship. Areas of focus include Art, Craft, Performing Arts, Folklore, Cuisine, Rituals & Ceremonies, Clothing etc. The initiative encourages inclusive participation, especially from marginalized communities and individuals with special needs.

R.G. Baruah Fellowship in Media is designed to foster excellence in journalism, supporting independent and aspiring journalists from the Northeast. With a ₹50,000 grant and mentorship, the fellowship encourages impactful reporting in domains like Environment, Public Health, Gender and DEI, Social Sector and Small Enterprise, Communities, Empowerment. Eligible applicants include mass communication students, field reporters, and digital or print media professionals.

Both fellowships are open to individuals aged 21 to 30. Applications must include a detailed project proposal, two original works, references, and a statement of purpose. The deadline for submission is May 25, 2025.

These fellowships honour R.G. Baruah’s enduring contribution to modern Assam and aim to strengthen the region’s cultural and journalistic fabric.

For more details, visit the following link or send an email to [email protected]

RG Baruah Fellowship for Cultural Studies: https://forms.gle/z5zKVzpLvaVLbi7C8

RG Baruah Fellowship for Media: https://forms.gle/SLnd9NxoXqL3LcxE7