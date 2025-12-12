The Art of Teaching Science: Making Chemistry Fun with Lalan & Hridesh Sir

Chemistry is often seen as a maze of reactions, formulas, and abstract concepts—but Lalan Sir and Hridesh Sir of SPM & LALAN'S Coaching have redefined how students experience this subject. With their fun, relatable teaching style and a knack for human analogies, they turn even the toughest topics into memorable, easy-to-understand lessons.

Learning Chemistry Through Life and Human Analogies

One of the most remarkable aspects of Lalan Sir and Hridesh Sir’s teaching is their ability to connect chemistry to real-life situations. For example, they might compare a chemical reaction to a friendship test, or explain equilibrium like balancing your daily routine. These analogies make abstract concepts click instantly, helping students visualize and remember them during exams.

Students often say that their classes feel less like conventional lectures and more like storytelling sessions, where each reaction, formula, and principle has a life of its own. This approach doesn’t just make learning enjoyable—it deeply reinforces conceptual understanding, which is crucial for cracking JEE and NEET.

Fun, Engaging, and Student-Friendly

At SPM & LALAN'S Coaching, monotony is a stranger. Lalan Sir’s calm, methodical style paired with Hridesh Sir’s energetic and interactive approach creates a perfect balance. Students actively participate, ask questions, and are encouraged to think critically. This dynamic classroom environment transforms stress and confusion into curiosity and excitement.

Whether it’s a tricky organic mechanism or a complex stoichiometry problem, these top chemistry educators make every topic approachable and enjoyable, showing that even the “scariest” chapters can be mastered with the right mindset.

Message for JEE & NEET Aspirants

Lalan Sir and Hridesh Sir consistently emphasize:

Focus on fundamentals: Build a strong foundation; shortcuts only work when concepts are clear.

Build a strong foundation; shortcuts only work when concepts are clear. Practice smartly: Understanding > Memorization. Solve problems like you’re training your mind for real exam scenarios.

Understanding > Memorization. Solve problems like you’re training your mind for real exam scenarios. Stay disciplined but positive: Hard work pays off, but maintaining curiosity and joy in learning makes the journey sustainable.

Hard work pays off, but maintaining curiosity and joy in learning makes the journey sustainable. Believe in yourself: Every student has the potential to excel when guided properly.

Their guidance goes beyond chemistry. They teach time management, strategic thinking, and exam confidence, equipping students not only for JEE and NEET but also for challenges in life.

Why Northeast India Chooses SPM & LALAN'S Coaching

Students from Assam, Meghalaya, and surrounding regions travel far to learn under Lalan Sir and Hridesh Sir. Their unique blend of mentorship, fun learning, and human analogies has made them household names in competitive exam circles. Aspirants consistently credit their top ranks in JEE and NEET to the clarity, inspiration, and confidence they gained from these educators.

Conclusion

The art of teaching chemistry lies in making the complex simple, the abstract relatable, and the learning enjoyable. Lalan Sir and Hridesh Sir of SPM & LALAN'S Coaching do this effortlessly, using fun, human analogies, and a student-first approach. For JEE and NEET aspirants, their classes are more than preparation—they’re a journey of curiosity, confidence, and achievement.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)