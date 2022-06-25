The 8 th Annual Job Fair concluded successfully at Assam down town University

Guwahati, June 25: As is customarily held every year at Assam down town University, this year too, the 8th Annual Job Fair was held in the premises of the university with a large number of job seekers thronging the Fair. More than 40+ organisations made their presence felt with their Hiring Managers engrossed in one-on-one interviews with the candidates.

The Fair witnessed the attendance of graduates and post graduates from various disciplines, ranging from Engineering, Business Management, Commerce, Nursing, Paramedical, Hotel Management, etc. Freshers, as well as candidates having job experience between 1 – 5 years, turned up to try their luck with the hiring companies. The Job Fair hosted by Assam down town University is a platform meant for all job seekers, whether the university's own or from outside.

Some of the notable companies present at the Fair were Dabur India Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Marico Limited, Piramal Group of Companies, LIC, Vantage Circle, Kotak Life Insurance, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts, SBI Life Insurance, Taj Cement, ESAF Small Finance Bank, HDFC Ergo, Shriram General Insurance, Just Dial Ltd. to name a few.

Through the years, this annual event has been looked upon with much excitement and anticipation by thousands of job seekers as they find a platform to network with multiple national and multinational organisations for attractive employment opportunities.

Job Fairs not only benefit job seekers but also provides convenience to recruiting companies as they find access to a large number of potential candidates for their hiring needs. All arrangements of space, seating and other amenities are taken care of by the hosting university. The companies' brand and logo are displayed in all event promotions done by the host.