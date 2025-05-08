The 23rd Edufest – Guwahati Career Fair to be held on 16th and 17th May 2025.

With the announcement of the 10+2 results out, the next thing that’s on every candidate’s mind right now is how and where to take the next steps to achieve their career goal.

The answer to that question lies at Northeast India’s largest education fair, the 23rd Edufest – The Guwahati Career Fair, which is the ideal place for you to explore and understand the various colleges and career opportunities.

The Edufest 2025 will be held at Hotel Novotel, Guwahati on 16th and 17th May 2025.













The ‘Edufest’ is an opportunity for students and parents to directly interact with the representatives of the Institutions and get all the queries about qualifications answered ranging from admission to courses, cut-off information and scholarship opportunities.

Students can explore the myriad of options that is available at the fair starting from course options to educational loans at their own leisure and get a fair idea of what universities across India offer without having to travel out of Guwahati.













The students and parents along also get to meet colleges and universities with NAAC ‘A’ accreditation across the country.

To put the mind at ease and get clarity about the next steps, ‘Edufest’ has curated the best institutes from across the country along with scholarships and provisions for educational loans to help you understand the process better.













One can explore, access and find the course that fits you the best ranging from Management courses to Engineering programs, Media Sciences to Computer Applications, Architecture to Design courses, Law and Performing Arts and many more.









Special scholarships are also available at the event from participating universities which will help you to reach your goals without burning a hole in your pocket.

Edufest Career fairs have benefitted over 1 million students and parents over the past 23 years and have held fairs in all state capitals of the North-Eastern states including Siliguri, West Bengal, apart from Bangladesh and Bhutan internationally.