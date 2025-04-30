The 23rd Edition of Lynchpin`s “Edufest-2025” Returns

Explore Top Career Choices under One Roof at North-East India’s Largest Education Fair

Now that the Class 12 Board results are out and undergraduate examinations are wrapping up, students across the North-East are asking the same questions: What next? If you’re planning your next big academic or career leap but aren’t sure where to start, Lynchpin Edufest 2025 is here to guide you every step of the way.

Back with its 23rd edition, the highly anticipated Edufest – The Guwahati Career Fair returns to the city at Hotel Novotel, Guwahati on 16th and 17th May 2025. Organized by Lynchpin, this event has been a trusted destination for students and parents for over two decades, providing a one-stop platform to interact directly with representatives from Top Indian and International Universities and Colleges.

Edufest isn’t just another education fair. It’s a personalized gateway to clarity in a sea of online information. With representatives from a wide range of institutions under one roof, students can get answers to key questions about eligibility, course offerings, cut-offs, scholarships, and admission procedures—all in real time, face-to-face.

From Medical, Engineering, and Management to Media Sciences, Design, Architecture, Law, Performing Arts, and more, Edufest covers a wide spectrum of academic fields. Whether you're eyeing a top-tier institute in India or considering global study destinations, Edufest helps you compare and choose the right fit without ever leaving Guwahati.













Having helped over 1 million students and parents over the past 23 years, Edufest continues to be a benchmark event across all North-Eastern capitals, Siliguri in West Bengal, and even internationally in Bangladesh and Bhutan.

So mark your calendars:

16th – 17th May 2025 - 11AM TO 6PM

Hotel Novotel, Guwahati

Your future starts here – Explore your top career choices under one roof with Lynchpin Edufest.













(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



