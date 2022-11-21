Tezpur University Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 3 Guest Faculty posts; Apply Online

Guwahati, Nov 21: Tezpur University (TU) has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Guest Faculty for various departments.

Tezpur University is a Central University located in Tezpur in the North-Eastern state of Assam, India, established by an act of Parliament, in 1994.

Available Post: Guest Faculty at Department of Social Work and Department of Mass Communication

No. of posts: 3

Salary: As per TU norms

Last date to apply: 25/11/2022

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Guest Lecture at Department of Social Work:

i) The candidate must have completed master's degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website www.tezu.ernet.in/other/jobs.htm

• Step 2: Click on the Advertisement No. 16/2022



• Step 3: Check the advertisement and view the application form

• Step 4: Send the duly filled application form to the following addresses:

a) To apply for Guest Lecture at Department of Social Work, send it to the email

[email protected] with the subject line "APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACTULTY ____ Advt. No. / 2022"

b) To apply for Guest Lecture at Department of Mass Communication, send it to the email:

[email protected] with the subject line "APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACTULTY ____ Advt. No. / 2022".