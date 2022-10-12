Temperature in Guwahati to drop at 23 °C, Heavy rain expected in NE

Guwahati, Oct 12: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. In the region, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 30 °C and 23 °C, respectively.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that there are chances of moderate rain occurring in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, certain warnings have been issued and they are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram , and Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and heavy rain is very likely to occur at

isolated places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The detailed weather forecast for different parts of the North-Eastern region is as follows:















