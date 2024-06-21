"Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024" to empower female entrepreneurs in Assam

Guwahati, June 21: In a pioneering move, a unique business idea contest, "Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024," has been launched to empower the enterprising women of Assam. This transformative platform aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among women across the state.

The contest invites women from diverse backgrounds to present their ground breaking ideas across six key sectors: Handicraft & Handloom, Health & Wellness, IT & ITES (including Media, Entertainment, Education, Logistics, etc.), Agri, Allied & Food Processing (including Floriculture & Horticulture), Leisure, Tourism & Hospitality, and Green & Sustainable Enterprises.

Registration are open to women aged 18-50, including students, homemakers, working professionals and entrepreneurs in business for not more than 3 years. Interested participants can register and submit their ideas at [tejaswini.nehhdc.com]. The deadline for submissions is July 5th, 2024, with the final event set to take place in the last week of August 2024 in Guwahati.

The "Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024" boasts a substantial prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs. The 1st Prize winner will receive Rs. 1,50,000, the 2nd Prize winner Rs. 1,00,000, and the 3rd Prize winner Rs. 75,000. There are special prizes for three categories: Best Student Ideas (Rs. 25,000 each), Women in Technology (Rs. 50,000), and the Most Innovative Idea from a Homemaker (Rs. 50,000). Additionally, the top 50 ideas will receive expert mentorship and guidance following the event.

The initiative has been taken up by the Women’s Cell of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam, implemented by North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) and ecosystem partner, Assam Startup-The Nest.

For further information and registration details, please visit the website: www.tejaswini.nehhdc.com.