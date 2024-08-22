Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 concludes Final Pitching Round & Bootcamp in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 22: The Final Pitching Round and Bootcamp of the Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024, a business idea competition aimed at fostering entrepreneurship among women in Assam, was successfully conducted on 21st August 2024, with further activities continuing on 22nd August 2024. This significant event, aligning with World Entrepreneurs Day on 21st August, underscores the commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and advancing innovative solutions to regional challenges.

The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 is an initiative of the Women’s Cell, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Assam, implemented by the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC). This initiative seeks to provide a platform for women, aged 18 to 50, from Assam to present their business ideas, offering them opportunities for recognition, support, and access to a wider network of resources. The bootcamp and final pitching round were hosted at Assam Startup, The NEST, the ecosystem partner of the event.



Pitching rounds were conducted across six zones: Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Tezpur. The contest received an overwhelming response with over 1,500 applications, of which more than 350 women entrepreneurs were shortlisted to present their ideas. In the final pitching round, over 150 finalists participated in the bootcamp, showcasing exceptional creativity, determination, and an entrepreneurial spirit in presenting innovative solutions to local challenges.



The entire evaluation process was supported by 39 jurors and over 50 mentors, whose dedicated efforts were pivotal to the success of the pitching rounds and the broader Tejaswini initiative.



The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 offers a total prize fund of Rs. 5 lakhs, coupled with extensive mentorship support for over 300 women entrepreneurs. The networks and opportunities created through this initiative are anticipated to have a long-lasting impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Assam, fostering continued innovation and growth among women entrepreneurs.



The bootcamp commenced with an insightful session on "How to Pitch a Business Idea" by Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, Advisor, NEHHDC, who provided valuable guidance to the participants. She also envisaged the need for more women to enter the entrepreneurial space. This was followed by a motivational address by Smt. Maini Mahanta, Founder Editor of Nandini, who shared her entrepreneurial journey and encouraged participants to persevere despite challenges. Shri Jiten Chandra Kalita, former Senior Faculty at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), also engaged with the participants, offering advice on product diversification, value addition, and fostering creativity.



The Bootcamp featured a diverse pool of mentors, including both young and seasoned entrepreneurs, such as Smt. Divija Rajkhowa, Director, The Assam Tribune Digital Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Madhumita Saikia, Founder, Signature Group of Institutions (SMT); Smt. Pratibha Das Hatibaruah, Founder and Director, Flugelsoft; Smt. Daydeep Chetia, Founder, Let's Learn Together; Smt. Tinat Atifa Masood, Founder and CEO, #IAmTheBest; Smt. Shradhanjali Sarma, Independent Legal Counsel; and Shri Rituraj Phukan, Founder, Pencil Design Studio. An interactive panel discussion was also held between Shri Debarshi Bhattacharyya, AGM, NEDFi, and Shri Hemanta Haloi, Dy. Manager, NSIC. The event was further graced by Smt. Krishna Hazarika Rao, DGM (PR), OIL India Limited, who participated in the pitching rounds.



The bootcamp provided participants with essential knowledge and skills through sessions on branding, packaging, effective pitching techniques, and confidence-building. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting high satisfaction with the quality and relevance of the sessions. The presence of notable personalities, including academicians, industry experts, and mentors, served to further motivate and inspire the participants on their entrepreneurial journey.



NEHHDC remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing and supporting women entrepreneurs across the state. The successful execution of the Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 stands as a testament to this commitment, and the initiative is poised to continue driving innovation, empowerment, and economic growth in Assam.

