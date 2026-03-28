SVEA MUN 2.0 : Where Young Voices Shape Global Change

St. Vivekananda English Academy gears up for the second edition of its Model United Nations(MUN) conference – SVEA MUN 2.0, in association with The Assam Tribune, the leading English daily of North-East India.

It all began in 2023 when some ambitious students, themselves having been frequent participants, decided to host an MUN right in their institution. Their unwavering commitment and ambition culminated in SVEA MUN 2023 – North East India’s first international MUN.









Over 180 delegates attended the conference, signalling faith over the legacy built by the institution and having given largely positive post-conference reviews. The conference also did not miss out on opportunities and was able to issue UN-accredited certificates, partnering with UNHCR(United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) for the “Model UN Refugee Challenge”.

Back to 2026, the students once again join hands together to emulate the success of 2023. SVEA MUN 2.0 promises to be a quality conference, graced by experienced Executive Board Members from the circuit and attended by delegates across Guwahati and from places as far as Jorhat and Dibrugarh.









Over four exciting committees are being offered, each being relevant and intriguing in its own aspect:-

United Nations Security Council(UNSC):- Rising global tensions: Preventing the outbreak of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.

United Nations Human Rights Council(UNHRC):- Deliberation on the impact of Mass surveillance on human rights and ways to safeguard Right to Privacy.

Lok Sabha:- Consideration of reforms in criminal laws with special emphasis on addressing communal tensions, hate speech and politically motivated offenses while safeguarding democratic principles and social harmony.

Along with these lies IPC(International Press Corps), where the words of journalists and the lens of photojournalists present the intense debates and deliberations that take place in the committees for the unaware world.

“It is best to work among the youth in whom lies our hope – patiently, steadily and without noise.”

– Swami Vivekananda

SVEA MUN 2.0 aims to continue on the success of 2023 and set higher standards in the circuit. It is yet another student-led initiative in an institution where preparations for life, not just exams, is given due importance.

We often tend to form opinions regarding various topics, but those are based on a surface-level understanding.

Through an MUN, it is aimed to present a platform for fostering public speaking skills and in-depth understanding of many relevant issues among the youth, who can be rightly considered as the harbingers of reform.

A new chapter in the glorious journey of St. Vivekananda English Academy is set to be opened on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of April. SVEA MUN 2.0 is an undertaking of the youth, for the youth and by the youth.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



