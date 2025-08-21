Super CreatorCon 2025 Assam Edition Announced to Connect and Recognise Regional Video Creators Skara, a video technology company, announced that the Assam edition of Super CreatorCon 2025 will be held this year on 12th October at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati. The conference is aimed at bringing together video creators from the region who are creating value for viewers with their educational or infotainment content. Super CreatorCon will offer video creators the space to connect with each other, network with brands and learn from industry experts.

Super Creator Con 2025 Assam is organised to recognise the top voices in the video creator space, an economy which is expected to globally grow to $480 billion in 2027. With the surge of informational, educational and entertainment-focus long-form and short-form video content consumption, video creation is a thriving professional choice for many in the region. Super Creator Con is an attempt to find and connect the unique value-content creators who are presently amassing views through social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. The event will also feature a workshop on how video creators can create alternative ways to generate revenue using their existing video creation skills along with panel discussions and informative sessions.

“It’s really amazing that video creators from our region are growing on social media platforms. But businesses must scale and if our video creators want to turn their passion into thriving businesses, they must plan things beyond these free public platforms. We want to brainstorm these ideas at the event with our video creators and industry experts and find ways to diversify their revenue streams.’ said Ankita Saikia, cofounder and Head of Sales at Skara.

Super Creator Con 2025 celebrates video creators who are actual value creators in the society and wishes to go beyond the vanity metrics usually used to measure creator success. “I would also like to see educators, coaches teaching people personal finance, fitness instructors, and anyone who might not be conventionally considered as ‘video creators’ to be at the conference and witness the possibilities open for them in the video streaming space. They are anyway interacting with an audience through live-sessions, probably sharing recorded videos through WhatsApp or Telegram. I would like them to experience the full potential achieved by fellow creators, feel motivated and scale.” said Porag Gogoi, cofounder and Creative Head at Skara.

Following the Assam edition, Super Creator Con will also be organised at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai to carry forward the vision of the conference and Skara.

Skara is a video technology company from Assam with its line of no-code tools for creators and businesses. It is on a mission to revolutionalise the video creator space by democratising video streaming for businesses and creators of all sizes. Skara provides fast, economical and robust solutions for video delivery, hosting and monetisation. Skara won the ‘Startup Maharathi’ Award earlier this year at the Startup Mahakumbh organised by the Government of India in New Delhi.

