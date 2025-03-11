Super 30 Scholarship: 100% Free Coaching for JEE/NEET Aspirants – Apply Now!

Guwahati, March 8, 2025:

SPM & Lalan’s Coaching has officially announced a revolutionary educational initiative, “SPM & Lalan’s Super-30”, through a press conference today. This ground breaking step aims to provide 100% Scholarships to talented students preparing for JEE and NEET examinations. Through SPM & Lalan’s SUPER-30 batch, 30 meritorious students will receive support in fulfilling their dreams of becoming engineers and doctors in three different batches, i.e, "Super30 (Medical) for NEET Aspirants", "Super 30 (JEE) for Engineering Aspirants", and "Super 30 (15+15) for Integrated Students (Class10)". All necessary preparations have already been made to ensure access to high-quality education.

The SPM & Lalan’s SUPER-30 Batch is designed to identify the most talented students and provide them with top-tier guidance through concept-driven learning, expert mentorship, and a rigorous selection process. The inauguration and press conference event saw the presence of several distinguished individuals, including Shri Lalan Kumar sir, Shri Utpal Kanta sir, Shri Satyajit Kumar sir, Shri Chinmoy Bordoloi sir, Shri Mridul Mishra sir, and Shri Hridesh Shrotriya sir.

A key highlight of the SPM & Lalan’s Super 30 batch is that 100% scholarships will be granted to selected students. Only the most dedicated and talented students will be chosen for this elite program. Apart from expert mentorship and academic guidance from highly experienced educators, selected students will also receive nutritious meals, safe hostel accommodations, and a secure environment conducive to focused learning. Additionally, special emphasis will be placed on students' mental, physical, and emotional development, ensuring they are fully prepared to face future challenges with confidence.

















During the event, Shri Lalan Kumar sir, one of the founding members of the coaching institute, stated, "The SPM & Lalan’s Super-30 batch is designed to provide high-quality education to students from all backgrounds, ensuring that they are well-prepared to achieve success in their journey to become engineers and doctors."

Similarly, co-founder and academician Shri Satyajit Kumar sir added, "We understand the challenges faced by talented students from north-eastern region who aspire to achieve great success. Through Super-30, we aim to bridge this gap and provide them with the necessary training and support to excel in these competitive exams."

This initiative stands as a commitment to educational excellence, ensuring that the brightest minds in the region receive the guidance, training, and support needed to achieve their dreams.

Students can register for the Super 30 Batch through our official website www.spmandlalans.com or Call/WhatsApp us at 9577652617/9287982100 for more details.

Apply now: https://spmandlalans.com/lp/super-30-coaching/?reff=assamtribune