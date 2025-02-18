Suchirindia Foundation 32nd State Level Science Talent Search Examination

Telangana, Hyderabad: Suchirindia Foundation has announced the talented and victorious winners of its 32nd National & State level science talent search examination award held across the state. A signature Suchirindia initiative, the awards align with Suchirindia’s vision to encourage the young minds to Dream Bigger and Think Smarter. The awards uphold the foundation’s 32 year-long tradition of discovering and recognizing young talents through its unique examination covering multitude of subjects.

Lion Dr. Kiron, Chairman, Suchirindia Foundation said for the last 32 years they had been motivating and encouraging children in various academic categories. "The children should be taught to empower themselves and serve society and their motherland first. It is high time that parents take care and monitor their children," he said.

On this occasion, Thummala Nageshwar Rao Garu, Honble Minister for Agriculture , Govt of Telangana and Indian Actor Rao Ramesh Garu Sir C V Raman young genius awards were presented to school students excelling in various academic categories such as national rankers and state rankers, district rankers and zonal rankers.

To experience and encourage the talent of these prodigious young minds the foundation is celebrating its annual function, Sir CV Raman young Genius awards 2025 at Lalitha Kala Thoranam , Public Gardens , Nampally. The talent exam was conducted in over 1000 schools with over 100000 students participating this year across the state. The adjudged 20 gold medals, 40state rankers & 400 District rankers along with 10 Chathralaya Puraskars & 11 Guru Brahma Awards will be awarded to institutions and to the teachers who had bestowed in the shaping of these young minds. The event follows by the release of Suchirindia Foundation Coffee Table book at convivial Function. Apart from various formal events that bejewel the day’s event which is expected to have an attendance of 2000 peopleincluding high dignitaries, Intellectuals along with parents & students from the entire state, a Motivational and Inspiring Talk from Mr. Abhishek Sannidhi.

Suchirindia foundation is a service oriented wing flared out by Suchirindia Group , the eminent infrastructure organization to foresee the developed society and thus making it flutter in the glory of success. The foundation believes in serving people and being socially responsible towards the society. It has taken several welfare activities some amongst them are Celebrating Sankalp Divas on every 28th Nov which is the day of rededication towards the society. The foundation has a vision of creating a dynamic society and has made it an annual practice of honoring the individuals having contributed to the society through their acts and intellect; accordingly it follows the tradition of felicitating a social reformer on that day, we have felicitated Sri Anna Hazare, Sri Sunderlal Bahuguna, Sri Prakash Amte, Dr.Kiran Bedi and many others till date. Adoption of remote and backward village Suraram in Mahaboobnagar dist. is yet another noble act of the foundation. As part of upliftment of this village, it has laid BT roads, Erected Electric poles, Conducted medical camps, has also upgraded School Infrastructure by providing tables and benches for students and distributing uniforms etc.

Initiated in the year 1994, CV Raman Young Genius award is India's one of its kind. The Awards recognizes budding child prodigies and reward them for their outstanding achievements in the field of education. The foundation believes every Indian as an individual who has a role to play in his or her own sphere of profession. In an effort to realize the foundations slogan “Utthishta Bharatha”, the foundation has been making efforts to motivate students to stand tall and march towards the objective.