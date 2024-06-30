Successful conclusion of the 2024 NPS MUN at NPS International School

Guwahati, June 30: The 2024 edition of the NPS Model United Nations (MUN) conference concluded with resounding success and acclaim. Hosted at NPS International School, the event brought together over 650 delegates, supported by a dedicated team of 22 Executive Board members and an exceptional Organising Committee.

This year's conference aimed to challenge delegates to think critically and collaborate effectively on pressing global issues while embodying the principles of diplomacy and mutual respect. Participants were immersed in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere designed to hone their negotiation and public speaking skills. The event emphasised the power of diverse perspectives, encouraging students to engage meaningfully and fostering personal growth alongside a deeper understanding of global affairs.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of the 2024 NPS MUN," said Priyanka Deka, NPS MUN coordinator. "It has been a privilege to witness the enthusiasm and dedication of all participants. This conference not only provided a platform for rigorous debate but also promoted lasting connections and a shared commitment to positive change."

The opening day of the conference was graced by Chief Guest Barnali Sharma, Secretary Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Assam, and Special Guest Mr. Harpal Saikia, Youtuber and influencer, adding prestige and insight to the event's inaugural proceedings.

NPS International School extends its heartfelt gratitude to The Assam Tribune for their unwavering support as the media partner of the event. "We sincerely thank The Assam Tribune for their ongoing support and partnership," added Aakaanksha Das, Head of Academics. "Their commitment to highlighting educational initiatives like the NPS MUN has played a crucial role in our efforts to promote global citizenship and leadership among young minds."