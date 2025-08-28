Study Abroad in the UK with Global Reach Guwahati: UCAS 2026 Guide

For students dreaming of pursuing a bachelor’s degree at a world-class UK university in 2026, the UCAS application process is their ticket to success, and Global Reach Guwahati is ready to make it happen. Whether they’re aiming for specialized course like Medicine or Engineering, now is the time to act. The 2026 UCAS cycle is live, and Global Reach Guwahati is available to guide them through every step with expert advice and personalized support.

Key UCAS 2026 Dates

- May 13, 2025: UCAS applications open.

- September 2, 2025: Application submissions begin.

- October 15, 2025 (6 PM UK time, 10:30 PM IST): Early deadline for Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Medicine, and Oxbridge applicants.

- January 14, 2026 (6 PM UK time, 10:30 PM IST): Equal consideration deadline for most undergraduate courses.

- February 26, 2026: UCAS Extra opens for additional course applications.

- July 5, 2026: Clearing begins, offering further opportunities to secure a place.

Why Choose Global Reach Guwahati?

Applying to UK universities can be daunting, but Global Reach Guwahati’s dedicated counselors make the process manageable. They assist students in:

- Crafting a standout personal statement, newly structured for 2026 with three guided questions.

- Selecting the right courses and universities.

- Meeting entry requirements and deadlines.

- Highlighting each student’s unique strengths and ambitions.

With a proven track record, Global Reach Guwahati has helped numerous students from Guwahati thrive at top UK institutions. Early preparation is critical for standing out.

Take the First Step Students are encouraged to connect with Global Reach Guwahati to begin their UCAS journey and turn their UK study dreams into reality.

Call Today for Free Counselling Session: 9864153811 / 8100992073

📍 Global Reach Guwahati: 5th Floor, Peace Enclave, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam 781007

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)