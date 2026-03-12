Star Cement partners Indian Football League, reinforcing ‘Har Ghar Mein Star’ sporting vision

New Delhi, March 12: Reinforcing its flagship brand campaign “Har Ghar Mein Star”, Star Cement on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Football League (IFL), becoming the Title Partner of the national football competition in a move that reflects the company’s growing engagement with sport as a platform to connect with communities across the country.

The announcement was made at a formal ceremony attended by football administrators, club owners and representatives of participating teams. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Star Cement Chief Operating Officer Shri Pradeep Purohit in the presence of league officials and club representatives, including Shri M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Commenting on the association, Shri Purohit said the partnership is a natural extension of Star Cement’s “Har Ghar Mein Star” campaign, through which the company has been associating with athletes and sporting personalities as part of that vision.

“Star Cement, as one of the leading corporate houses of the Northeast, has always believed in building strong connections with communities through sport. Partnering with the Indian Football League therefore comes very naturally to us, as football has a deep connect with people across the region. We see this association as a meaningful synergy for our brand and look forward to building a long-term partnership with the league and its stakeholders,” Shri Purohit said.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Secretary General, AIFF, said, “Corporate partnerships of this nature are vital for developing a sustainable and professionally managed league ecosystem. With the support of Star Cement, the Indian Football League aims to deliver a premium football experience for players, clubs and fans, while strengthening the commercial and organisational foundations of the sport.”

Welcoming the partnership, Member of the League Managing Committee and owner of Shillong Lajong FC, Shri Larsing Ming Sawyan, said, “Star Cement coming on board as the title sponsor is a big breakthrough for the Indian Football League. With a title sponsor now associating with the IFL, we hope the league will grow from strength to strength with each passing season. On behalf of the entire league, I take this opportunity to thank Star Cement, which has strong roots in the Northeast, for taking this magnanimous step in coming forward to support Indian football.”

The competition features clubs from several major football regions of the country, including Dempo SC from Goa, Real Kashmir FC from Jammu and Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala FC from Kerala, Shillong Lajong FC from Meghalaya, Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC from Mizoram, Namdhari FC from Punjab, Rajasthan United FC from Rajasthan, Diamond Harbour FC from West Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan FC from Telangana.

Matches in the league are scheduled to be played across multiple football centres including Kozhikode, Srinagar, Aizawl, Shillong, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Goa and West Bengal, reflecting the league’s effort to build a truly national football platform while retaining the strong regional identities of participating clubs.

For Star Cement, the association further strengthens its “Har Ghar Mein Star” vision of celebrating achievers and connecting with communities through sport, reinforcing the company’s commitment to initiatives that extend beyond its core business.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)





