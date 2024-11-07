SPM & Lalan's Coaching for Success: A New Powerhouse for Engineering and Medical Exam Preparation in the Northeast

Guwahati, Nov 7: The launch of SPM & Lalan's Coaching for Success signals a transformative phase in educational support for students in Northeast India. This pioneering institute for Engineering and Medical entrance exams is a collaboration between SPM IAS Academy and Lalan's Coaching Classes, both well-regarded names in competitive education.

The directors of SPM IAS Academy – Shri Mridul Mishra (IIT Kanpur), Shri Satyajit Kumar (IIT Roorkee), Shri Chinmoy Bordoloi (Jorhat Engineering College), and Shri Vivek Khetawat – have each contributed their expertise and dedication to shaping this initiative. Together, they share a vision of delivering an exceptional educational experience that meets the aspirations of Northeast India’s students.

In a joint statement, they emphasized, “Our collective goal with SPM & Lalan’s Coaching for Success is to provide a nurturing, academically rigorous environment that prepares students for the highest levels of achievement in entrance examinations like JEE (Advanced), JEE (Mains), and NEET. Building on our success in Civil Services coaching, we are dedicated to making quality coaching accessible for Engineering and Medical entrance examinations as well, empowering students to reach their full potential.”

SPM IAS Academy, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to quality, legacy, and student support, is enhanced by Lalan's Coaching Classes' hands-on, student-centered approach. Shri Lalan Kumar (IIT Guwahati), founder of Lalan’s Coaching Classes and co-founder of this new venture, along with his spouse Dr. Monica Teronpi, has cultivated a reputation rooted in student-focused values, reinforcing the institute’s dedication to nurturing each student’s academic journey.

Reflecting on the launch, he stated, “SPM & Lalan's Coaching for Success is dedicated to empowering students to reach their highest potential. Our mission is to provide top-quality coaching, expert mentorship, and a supportive learning environment to help students from Assam and the surrounding regions succeed.”

Co-founder Shri Utpal Kanta, emphasized the institute’s mission: “This partnership is about elevating the level of education available to students in the Northeast. By combining our resources, expertise, and commitment to quality, we aim to create a premier destination for Engineering and Medical coaching.”