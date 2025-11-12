SPM IAS Academy’s Interview Guidance Programme (IGP): Your Edge for the UPSC Personality Test 2025

The UPSC Mains 2024 result is about to be announced — and for thousands of aspirants across India, it will mark the beginning of the most crucial and defining stage of their journey: the UPSC Personality Test (Interview).

While the written stages of the exam test intellect and analytical skill, the interview stage tests who you truly are — your confidence, clarity, balance, empathy, and ability to think under pressure.

And that’s where the Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) of SPM IAS Academy, Guwahati, comes in — bridging the gap between knowledge and personality, preparation and performance, and ultimately, aspiration and achievement.

Why Should You Choose the Interview Guidance Programme of SPM IAS Academy?

One of the most compelling reasons to choose the Interview Guidance Programme of SPM IAS Academy is the unmatched real-life exposure it offers under the mentorship of some of India’s most respected and accomplished personalities.













Last year, the Mock Interview Board at SPM IAS Academy featured:

• Vijender Singh Chauhan

• Shri Deepak Vohra – Former Ambassador of India to Poland

• Shri S. Y. Quraishi – Retired IAS and 17th Chief Election Commissioner of India

• Along with other senior bureaucrats, retired officers, and experienced faculty





Their collective administrative experience and deep understanding of the UPSC Personality Test help aspirants understand the art of presenting themselves with composure, clarity, and conviction.

The programme focuses on:

Building confidence to face diverse interview panels

• Refining communication, tone, and body language

• Teaching aspirants to express opinions logically and respectfully

• Offering personalized DAF-based (Detailed Application Form) questions and feedback

Each mock session replicates the authentic environment of the Dholpur House, ensuring that candidates step into the real interview room fully prepared and poised.













Why This Stage — and This Programme — Matters

The UPSC interview is not about knowledge, but about personality, presence, and perspective. It’s the 275 marks that can make or break your final rank.

Even the most well-read aspirant can falter if unprepared for the subtle nuances of the personality test — the tone of questioning, the open-ended discussions, and the psychological undercurrent of each interaction.

That’s why Interview Guidance is not optional — it’s essential.

SPM IAS Academy’s IGP ensures that aspirants don’t just answer questions — they connect, convince, and communicate effectively under any circumstance.

The Legacy of Success: SPM IAS Academy’s UPSC 2023- 2024 Results

The success stories from last year’s UPSC results tand as a powerful endorsement of SPM IAS Academy’s commitment to excellence. Many of these achievers were also part of the Interview Guidance Programme — proving that the right mentorship at the final stage can make all the difference









Name All India Rank Manu Garg

91 Zinnia Aurora 156 Tarun Kumar Yadav 203 Ricky Lahkar Pradhan 230 (UPSC 2023) Md. Nayab Anjum 292 Shakeel Ahmed 506 Sandeep Gupta 532 Sakshi Nagar 547 Abusaliyakhan Kulkarni 588 Sayyed Md. Arif Moin 594 Patil Vedant Madhav Rao 601 Nikhil Chauhan 619 Ghulam Haider 633 Hassan Khan 643 Md. Salah T A 711 Arun Malviya 893 Siddharth Rao Gautam 898 Ajay 940





These results reflect not only individual brilliance but also the consistent mentoring and academic ecosystem provided by the academy.

Voices from Successful Candidates

“The mock interview panel at SPM IAS Academy felt exactly like the real UPSC board. The feedback was detailed and transformative.”

— Ricky Lahkar Pradhan (AIR 230, UPSC 2023)

Why SPM IAS Academy’s IGP is the Right Choice





• Real Panels. Real Feedback. Mock interviews conducted by seasoned bureaucrats and domain experts.

• Personalized DAF Analysis. One-to-one discussion of probable questions based on your profile.

• 360° Personality Grooming. Focus on communication, emotional balance, decision-making, and ethics.

• Confidence-Building through Repetition. Multiple mock rounds until you find your ideal pace and tone.

• Special Focus on Northeast Aspirants. Helping candidates express regional perspectives with confidence and clarity.





The SPM IAS Vision: Grooming Leaders, Not Just Officers

The Interview Guidance Programme reflects SPM IAS Academy’s deeper philosophy — that success in UPSC isn’t just about clearing an exam; it’s about becoming the kind of person who deserves to serve India.

With every batch, the academy is not only producing toppers but pioneering a cultural shift in the Northeast — proving that homegrown coaching institutions can match and even surpass Delhi’s legacy institutes in quality, vision, and outcomes.

The Time Is Now

With the UPSC Mains results around the corner, now is the best time to prepare for the interview stage.

The difference between a candidate who clears the interview and one who doesn’t often comes down to structured, professional guidance — and that’s exactly what SPM IAS Academy’s IGP delivers.

So if your name appears in the Mains qualified list — don’t wait.

Join the IGP, refine your personality, and step confidently into the final stage of your UPSC journey.









