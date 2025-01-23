SPM IAS Academy: Transforming Civil Services Aspirations in Northeast India

A few years ago, the career prospect in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of the APSC in Assam seemed like a distant dream for many. This was mainly due to a widespread lack of awareness regarding its significance and life-changing potential, combined with limited resources, corruption, and a shortage of guidance for effective preparation. Despite the abundant talent in the region, many aspiring candidates could not pursue this prestigious career path due to inadequate access to quality mentorship, essential study materials, and organized preparation frameworks.

Reviving the Legacy of Anundoram Borooah: Inspiring Assam’s Aspirations

Anundoram Borooah, celebrated as one of the pioneering Indian Civil Service (ICS) officers and the first from Assam, is prominent in our nation’s history. His remarkable achievement in 1870 is a beacon of inspiration, especially considering that few Indians at the time dared to aspire to such heights. But the scene is different now. Assam witnesses a persistently low number of local candidates who qualify for the prestigious UPSC exams, the gateway to India’s esteemed civil services.

This prevailing mindset sharply contrasts with the indomitable spirit of Anundoram Borooah, who triumphed over significant obstacles to achieve his goals. In many regions of Assam, the dream of becoming an IAS officer is often met with doubt and skepticism. Parents from remote and rural areas frequently discourage their children from pursuing lofty ambitions, harboring fears of failure or viewing such aspirations as impractical.

It is high time we draw from his inspiring legacy and develop a culture that encourages our youth in Assam to chase their dreams, nurture their ambitions, and support their aspirations to greatness.

The SPM IAS Academy has played a significant role in reviving this scenario and revolutionizing civil service preparation in Assam. In this article, we will delve into the origin of this institute, its approach, achievements, and how they have brought a revolutionary change in the competitive landscape of Assam. People are no longer scared to opt for a career in Civil Service, igniting a wave of ambition and achievement, marking the beginning of a new era of hope and opportunities in Assam.

SPM IAS Academy: The Origin Story of Visionary Founders Empowering the Northeast's Youth

SPM IAS Academy was founded in 2019 by four passionate individuals—Mridul Mishra, Satyajit Kumar, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Vivek Khetawat—who shared a common vision of empowering the youth of the Northeast, particularly Assam, to pursue excellence in civil services. Their paths converged in Guwahati, where they were each pursuing different career paths, but united by the goal of creating an institution that would address the lack of quality education in the region.

Satyajit Kumar, an IIT Roorkee graduate, always envisioned a career that combined his managerial acumen with public service. His journey, from Reliance Industries to becoming a mentor for civil services aspirants, was fueled by a singular mission: to guide and inspire. During his travels and teaching stints across India, he observed a glaring gap in the quality of coaching available in Assam compared to metropolitan cities. This realization planted the seeds for SPM IAS Academy.

Chinmoy Bordoloi, an accomplished civil engineer and a proud son of Assam, had a different lens through which he viewed the world. Traveling across India, he witnessed vibrant cultures of ambition in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Yet, when he returned to Assam, he was struck by the lack of enthusiasm among the youth to aspire for civil services—a reflection of the region’s limited access to quality education. For him, this was a call to action.

Vivek Khetawat, a forward-thinking entrepreneur from Nagaon and a pioneer in digital marketing, observed a recurring challenge while working with various organizations: the struggle to communicate achievements effectively. In Assam, the problem was more pronounced, with institutions unable to showcase their efforts. He saw the potential to revolutionize this through digital platforms, ensuring that students in even the most remote corners of the Northeast could access top-notch educational resources.

Mridul Mishra, a close friend of Satyajit Kumar, recognized the value of simplifying complex ideas—a trait Satyajit Kumar mastered. Together, they envisioned a platform that not only educates but also inspires.

These four individuals, united by a common vision, laid the foundation for SPM IAS Academy in 2019. Their goal was clear: to provide high-quality civil services mentoring and foster a culture of ambition in Assam and the Northeast.

That is how SPM IAS Academy was made.

Initial Challenges: The founders—Mridul Mishra, Satyajit Kumar, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Vivek Khetawat—faced significant challenges in their journey. Establishing a new institution in a resource-limited region required relentless commitment and innovative solutions. They skillfully overcame logistical hurdles, built a curriculum from the ground up, formed a strong team, and most importantly, earned the trust of aspirants and their families.

Building a strong foundation: With their diverse backgrounds and shared vision, the founders crafted a distinctive and effective educational approach. Mridul Mishra and Satyajit Kumar brought exceptional teaching expertise, Chinmoy Bordoloi contributed a profound understanding of the region's educational needs, and Vivek Khetawat added his expertise in digital marketing. This dynamic combination enabled them to design a comprehensive program that blended rigorous academic training with cutting-edge digital tools, ensuring high-quality education was accessible to a wider audience.

Empowering the Northeast for Civil Services

Addressing Regional Challenges

The establishment of SPM IAS Academy was driven by the founders’ shared commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by the Northeast, particularly Assam. These challenges included:

Lack of Quality Civil Services Coaching

For years, aspirants in the Northeast had to rely on coaching centers in metropolitan cities for quality mentorship, often facing financial and logistical hurdles. Recognizing this gap, SPM IAS Academy sought to bring high-quality coaching to Assam, ensuring that local students no longer had to leave their home state for education.

Limited Representation in Civil Services

The founders were acutely aware of the underrepresentation of the Northeast in India’s administrative framework. By equipping students with the resources and strategic guidance needed to succeed in civil services, SPM IAS Academy aimed to increase this representation, enabling more responsive and region-specific governance.

Geographical and Digital Barriers

Many students in remote areas of the Northeast lacked access to educational resources due to geographical isolation. Mobilising Vivek Khetawat’s expertise in digital marketing, the academy adopted innovative strategies to overcome these barriers, ensuring that students across the region could access its resources.

Inspiring Ambition and Confidence

The founders believed in the untapped potential of the youth in Assam and the Northeast. They aimed to foster a culture of ambition and confidence, motivating students to dream big and pursue careers in civil services—a field that demands excellence, resilience, and dedication.

Inspiring Change

The academy has produced successful candidates who now serve as role models, increasing Northeast representation in civil services and contributing to region-specific governance.

It has set a milestone by consistently achieving the highest success ratios in the APSC exam. In the APSC CCE 2023 Examination, SPM IAS Academy achieved a remarkable milestone with 194 out of 235 posts secured by its students. This outstanding result reflects an impressive 82.55% selection rate, making it the highest selection achieved by any institute.

Here is the progression of SPM IAS Academy's results over the years.





Year Total Posts SELECTED STUDENTS FROM SPM IAS ACADEMY 2020 331 Posts 177 Students 2022 913 Seats 689 Students 2023 235 Posts 194 Students

The academy's mission goes beyond just delivering academic excellence; it is committed to helping students from ethnic communities, including the Adivasi and other marginalized communities. By providing free education to meritorious aspirants, SPM IAS Academy is ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of students aspiring to serve the nation. Furthermore, the Academy conducts monthly scholarship tests to identify deserving candidates and provide financial support to those in need, making UPSC and APSC exam preparation accessible to everyone, regardless of their background.

Through their commitment to excellence, the founders of SPM IAS Academy continue to transform civil services preparation and empower the youth of the Northeast.

