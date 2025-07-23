SPM IAS Academy hosts Mega Seminar on Civil Services preparation in Guwahati

In a landmark gathering of minds and aspirations, SPM IAS Academy organized a grand seminar on Civil Services Preparation on July 21 at ITA Machkhowa, Guwahati. The event saw the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of civil services aspirants, with many more joining live through the SPM IAS Academy App, making it one of the most engaging sessions of the year. The seminar was led by Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, Associate Professor at Zakir Husain Delhi College, University of Delhi, and a nationally acclaimed civil service mentor. Known for his candid wit and grounded advice, Dr. Chauhan struck a chord with aspirants through his insights on motivation, mental health, optional subject selection, and sustaining consistency in preparation.





“Enjoy the process,” he urged, encouraging students to enjoy their study journey without losing sight of mental well-being. He urged attendees to reject superficial motivations and instead connect with a deeper purpose.

"Don’t just chase the position, chase the reason," he said, stressing that once an aspirant understands their "why," the "how" becomes more meaningful and sustainable.





















The event began with an impactful welcome speech by Mr. Mridul Mishra, who set the tone for an interactive and inspiring day ahead. In the concluding session, Mr. Satyajit Kumar, Director of SPM IAS Academy, thanked Dr. Chauhan and reaffirmed the institute’s mission to bridge the gap between national-level mentorship and regional talent. All the directors of the Academy —Mr. Satyajit Kumar Mr, Mridul Mishra, Mr. Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Mr. Vivek Khetawat — were present at the event, reflecting the Academy's united commitment to aspirants' growth.





The seminar was anything but passive — aspirants asked questions, shared doubts, and interacted with both passion and purpose. But the highlight came when he casually remarked, “Thoda casual, thoda formal,” in his signature comic tone — a moment that broke the ice and had the entire hall erupt in laughter. It set the perfect mood: light-hearted but deeply insightful.





With such events, SPM IAS Academy continues to bridge the gap between quality guidance and serious aspirants across Assam.

















(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



















