SPM IAS Academy Honored with ‘The Leading Institute for Civil Services Preparation’

Guwahati, Jan. 25: SPM IAS Academy proudly announces its recognition as the “The leading Institute for Civil Service Preparation’ at the prestigious Times Business Awards 2025, held in Guwahati by Times of India Group. The award was presented by renowned Bollywood actors Sharman Joshi and Seema Biswas to Mr. Mridul Mishra and Mr. Vivek Khetawat in a moment of pride and celebration for the institution.

The Times Business Awards celebrate excellence, recognizing the brightest minds and the most successful organizations for their entrepreneurial spirit and groundbreaking achievements across various business verticals. The awards shine a spotlight on exemplary performance and innovation, honoring those who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

Mridul Mishra, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and one of the Directors of SPM IAS Academy, said:

"We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this prestigious Times of India Group award. It stands as a testament to our relentless commitment to provide quality education to the future leaders of our nation. We dedicate this achievement to our incredible students and hardworking team, whose uncompromising trust and tireless dedication have been the cornerstone of our success. This recognition motivates us to aim higher, strive for excellence, and continue making a meaningful impact."

About SPM IAS Academy:

SPM IAS Academy, founded by Mridul Mishra, Satyajit Kumar, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Vivek Khetawat, is committed to shaping the future of civil service aspirants in Northeast India. Catering to UPSC CSE and state-level exams like APSC, the academy provides expert guidance and quality education locally, empowering students without the need to relocate to metropolitan cities.

Since 2022, SPM IAS Academy has achieved exceptional results, with 689 students selected out of 913 posts in 2022 (75.48%) and 194 selected out of 235 posts in 2023 (82.55%). These impressive success rates highlight the academy's commitment to excellence in civil services preparation.

The academy's mission goes beyond just delivering academic excellence; it is committed to helping students from the Indigenous communities from the North East and other marginalized communities. By helping meritorious aspirants, SPM IAS Academy ensures that financial constraints do not hinder students aspiring to serve the nation. Furthermore, the Academy conducts monthly scholarship tests to identify deserving candidates and provide financial support to those in need.

In 2024, SPM IAS Academy collaborated with another renowned name in the coaching industry, Lalan’s Coaching Classes, to form Coaching and an integrated academy to cater to the needs of JEE, NEET, and CEE aspirants in North East India. The academy, now known as SPM and LALAN Coaching, marks a significant milestone.

SPM IAS Academy's success is built on robust infrastructure and a commitment to providing quality education. With its rigorous programs, including both online and offline classes, live and recorded sessions, mock test series, weekly MCQs, and personalized mentorship with a strategic approach, the academy has earned the trust of countless aspirants who rely on its expert faculty and proven track record to guide them toward success.