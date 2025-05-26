SPM IAS Academy Honored as “Most Eminent Civil Services Coaching”

SPM IAS Academy has been honored as the Most Eminent Civil Services Coaching Institute in Northeast India for Civil Services Preparation 2025 by the News18 Network, a leading media house under the Reliance Group. The award was presented during a distinguished ceremony held at Vivanta, Guwahati, on May 23, 2025.

“We sincerely thank our students, faculty, and the entire SPM IAS Academy family for their continued faith and support. This recognition reflects our tireless pursuit of academic excellence and student success,” said Mr. Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy.

The academy reached a major milestone in APSC CCE 2023, with its students securing 194 out of 235 posts, representing 83.55% of total selections. In past years, the results have been equally impressive — 689 out of 913 selections in 2022, and 177 out of 331 in 2020 — underscoring the academy’s strong track record and commitment to results.

The award was presented by Shri Pijush Hazarika, Hon’ble Minister for Water Resources and Public Affairs, and Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd.), former Eastern Command Army Commander and recipient of Assam Baibhav, the state’s highest civilian award. Receiving the award on behalf of the academy were its visionary co-founders, Mr. Chinmoy Bordoloi and Mr. Vivek Khetawat, whose leadership has been instrumental in establishing SPM IAS Academy as a pioneer in civil services education. Mr. Paragmani Aditya, Editor of News18 Assam NE, was also present and lauded the academy’s pivotal role in transforming civil services preparation in the region.

With a legacy built on consistent success, cutting-edge teaching methodology, and a deep commitment to inclusive education, SPM IAS Academy continues to be the leading choice for aspiring civil servants in Northeast India.





