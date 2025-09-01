SPM IAS Academy Conferred with the “Gyanadeep Educational Institution Award 2025” by Dispur Press Club

Guwahati, Sept 1: The Dispur Press Club, one of the leading organisations of journalists in Guwahati, has conferred the prestigious “Gyanadeep Educational Institution Award 2025” on SPM IAS Academy for its outstanding contribution to civil services coaching and competitive exam preparation in Assam and the Northeast.

The award was presented by Shri Dharmeswar Konwar at a solemn ceremony held at the Public Works Department’s Training Centre Auditorium, Guwahati.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy, said: “We are always grateful for the constant support, hard work, and sacrifices of our students, teachers, and the entire SPM IAS Academy family. This journey reflects our continuous commitment towards student success and academic excellence.”

SPM IAS Academy reported remarkable outcomes in recent APSC examinations. In the 2023 APSC CCE, its students secured 194 out of 235 posts, recording an 83% success rate. Earlier, in 2022, the Academy achieved 689 selections out of 913 posts, and in 2020, its students secured 177 out of 331 posts.

Through its innovative teaching methods, student-centric approach, and focus on inclusive learning, SPM IAS Academy has emerged as the premier destination for UPSC and APSC aspirants in Northeast India, empowering the region’s youth to pursue careers in public service with confidence and excellence.













