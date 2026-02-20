SPM IAS Academy Achieves Record-Breaking Results in APSC CCE 2024

SPM IAS Academy has achieved a significant milestone in the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APSC CCE) 2024, securing an extraordinary 249 selections out of 288 total posts. This marks the highest number of selections ever achieved by any coaching institute in Assam, setting a new benchmark in civil services preparation.

The academy is proud to announce that for the 4th consecutive APSC CCE, its students have secured the

highest number of selections, reinforcing SPM IAS Academy’s consistent record of excellence.

Among the top achievers, Nihar Ranjan Deka from the Foundation Batch secured Rank 1 in the Assam Civil Service, while Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi, from the Working Professionals Foundation Batch, secured Rank 1 in the Assam Police Service (APS). In addition, Nayanjyoti Baishya, who secured AFS Rank 3 from the Foundation batch, and many more students have secured several ranks in ACS and other allied services.

Addressing the achievement, the Director of SPM IAS Academy stated:

“We are deeply grateful and humbled by this remarkable success. It is a proud moment for all of us. We sincerely thank our students, their families, and everyone who placed their trust in SPM IAS Academy.”

SPM IAS Academy extends heartfelt congratulations to all the selected candidates. It reaffirms its commitment to guiding and nurturing future administrators and public leaders through structured mentorship, disciplined preparation, and ethical academic guidance.

For further information, please contact: 9287958488

