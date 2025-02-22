Soaring Above the Ordinary: How Assam Boy Debanga Sarma, An RGU Alumnus Became A Successful UAV Disaster Pilot

Picture this: a determined young engineer from Guwahati, armed with little more than curiosity, a passion for drones, and the unshakeable support of his alma mater. Fast-forward a few years, and he’s making history as the first UAV Disaster Pilot in Assam—ready to revolutionize emergency response for an entire region. Meet Debanga Sarma, the Royal Global University graduate whose story is equal parts tenacity, technology, and trailblazing triumph.

Graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Group of Institutions—now known as The Assam Royal Global University—Debanga Sarma reflects on his time there with deep admiration. He credits the university for “establishing a solid groundwork” in engineering principles and for instilling in him the 21st-century skills—critical thinking, creativity, and leadership—that have proved vital in his career.

“The faculty at RGU served as genuine mentors rather than mere educators,” he recalls. “Their unwavering support and constructive feedback were instrumental in shaping my professional journey.”

From practical workshops to academic case studies, the RGU ecosystem offered him exposure to real-world problem-solving, equipping him with the know-how to navigate the demanding field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Road to UAV Pioneering

Upon completing his undergraduate studies, Debanga pursued advanced training in UAV technology in New Delhi. Determined to merge his core mechanical engineering expertise with emerging technologies, he found his calling in drones—an area that has swiftly become indispensable in disaster management and relief operations.

“Choosing to specialize in UAV technology felt like a natural extension of my engineering background,” he says. “Drones are at the frontier of innovation, offering capabilities that can save lives and revolutionize emergency response.”

The turning point came when he joined the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a critical body tasked with mitigating and responding to disasters across the state. As a certified UAV pilot by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Debanga has led numerous missions that leverage drone technology for surveillance, mapping, and relief supply delivery—efforts that have already proven to be life-saving in remote and flood-prone regions.









A Gratitude-Filled Journey

Debanga’s ascent in the UAV field is not one he claims to have achieved alone. He acknowledges the profound influence of his mentor, Shri Suranjib Sarma, whose guidance and encouragement shaped his understanding of UAV technology and expanded his professional network.

The support he received from RGU also played a pivotal role in his development. Workshops and events organized by the university connected him with industry professionals and alumni, providing him with essential insights that proved vital when stepping into the professional world.

Embracing the Future of UAV Technology

Now stationed at ASDMA, Debanga envisions a future where drone technology will be integral in areas ranging from agriculture and urban planning to disaster relief. As the first UAV Disaster Pilot in Assam, he sees himself as a catalyst for broader acceptance of drones in critical missions.

“The scope of UAV pilots in the future of technology is immense,” he notes. “Whether it’s rapid disaster response, precision agriculture, or infrastructure inspections, drones are revolutionizing how we approach challenges.”

His story underlines how a solid educational foundation—combined with dedication and an eye for opportunity—can yield transformative outcomes in any sector.

Message to the Next Generation

When asked what he would share with current RGU students, Debanga’s advice extends beyond textbooks and exams. He stresses the importance of honesty, perseverance, and gratitude in both personal and professional spheres.

“Social media can be a distracting echo chamber,” he cautions. “Focus on real-world experiences, maintain genuine relationships, and remember why you started in the first place. Your parents and teachers have made sacrifices to give you these opportunities—make the most of them.”

He also urges students to relish the journey: “Embrace the challenges, be present, and build meaningful connections. Hard work is non-negotiable, but so is enjoying the process.”

A Triumph for RGU and Assam

As Debanga continues to break new ground in disaster management and drone technology, his story stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through passion, mentorship, and a robust academic environment. His journey from RGU’s Mechanical Engineering classrooms to the forefront of UAV-based disaster relief reflects a deep commitment to service and innovation—a testament to the vision that The Assam Royal Global University instills in its graduates.

His accomplishments not only highlight the promise of drone technology but also underscore the value of an educational foundation that balances theory with practical application. For the university that helped shape him, his success reaffirms RGU’s role in producing future-ready leaders. For Assam, it marks a significant leap in harnessing modern technology to address local challenges.

“The journey doesn’t end here,” Debanga says with a confident smile. “I look forward to exploring new frontiers and hope to inspire others to see that with the right guidance, dedication, and a bit of courage, they too can soar to unimaginable heights.”

In an era of constant global change, it is stories like Debangaa Sarma’s that remind us of the remarkable impact education and mentorship can have.