Skies to remain cloudy in Guwahati, very heavy rain expected in Assam and NE

Guwahati, Oct 11: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 31 °C and 25 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that there are chances of moderate rain occurring in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, certain warnings have been issued and they are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya and heavy rain is very likely to occur at

isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The detailed weather forecast for different parts of the North-Eastern region is as follows:















