Shillong Teer Results for Aug 3, 2022: Check first and second round numbers.

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 3: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Shillong Morning Teer game for today is as follows:-

Shillong Morning Teer Results August 3, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 45

Second Round (11:30 AM): Results awaited

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Teer game for Khanapara and Juwai for today is expected to be out soon.


