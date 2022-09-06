Shillong Teer result for Sep 06, 2022, check first and second round number

Shillong Teer result for Sep 06, 2022, check first and second round numberBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Sep 06: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:-
Shillong Teer Results September 06, 2022:
First Round (10:30 AM): 99
Second Round (11:30 AM): 73
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.
