Shillong Teer result for October 27, 2022, check first and second round number

Shillong Teer result for October 27, 2022, check first and second round numberBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Oct 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here.
Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.
The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:-
Shillong Teer Results October 27, 2022:
First Round (10:30 AM): 22
Second Round (11:30 AM): 89
This Teer lottery is a legal game governed b rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.
The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer game are expected to be out soon.
