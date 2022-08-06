84 years of service to the nation
Shillong Teer result for August 6, 2022: Check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 6: Teer Result is a lottery game conducted by the government of Meghalaya where winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here.

The Teer results for the first and second rounds of Shillong morning Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 6, 2022

First Round (10:30 A.M.): 55

Second Round (11:30 A.M.): 39

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the evening Teer game for Juwai and Khanapara are expected to be out soon.


