Shillong Teer result for August 24, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Aug 24: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer results for the Shillong Teer game for today are as follows:

Shillong Teer Results August 24, 2022

First Round (10:30 AM): 10

Second Round (11:30 AM): 20

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The results of the Khanapara and Juwai Teer games are expected to be out soon.



