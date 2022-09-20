Shillong Teer result for August 2, 2022, check first and second round number

84 years of service to the nation
Shillong Teer result for September 20, 2022, check first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Teer result for September 20, 2022, check first and second round number
Guwahati, Sep 20: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Shillong Teer game for today is as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results September 20, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 86

Second Round (11:30 AM): 57

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.


The Assam Tribune


