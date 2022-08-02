Shillong Teer result for August 2, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Shillong Teer game for today is as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 2, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 37

Second Round (11:30 AM): 98

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.