84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Shillong Teer result for August 2, 2022, check first and second round number

By The Assam Tribune
Shillong Teer result for August 2, 2022, check first and second round number
X

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Shillong Teer game for today is as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 2, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 37

Second Round (11:30 AM): 98

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Juwai Teer results for August 2, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
2 Aug 2022 11:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crores, 3 persons held.
2 Aug 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Diphu, Aug 2: The Karbi Anglong Police during the Anti Drug Operation seized a huge cache of drugs,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati Weather today to be cloudy, moderate rain in other NE region
2022-08-02T12:18:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: Aug 1, 2022 first and second round number
2022-08-02T12:41:47+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 1: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: IMD predicts cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower
1 Aug 2022 5:41 AM GMT

Guwahati, August 1: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
31 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 31: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 30, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-30T18:05:54+05:30

Guwahati, July 30: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 29, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-29T17:51:17+05:30

Guwahati, July 29: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Know how to check e-challan status and pay e-challan issued by Assam traffic police
29 July 2022 9:09 AM GMT

Guwahati: After the implementation of strict traffic rules by the Government of Assam, it now...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 27, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-27T17:50:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 34°C and 25°C
27 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 26, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-26T17:53:20+05:30

Guwahati, July 26: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 33°C and 25°C
26 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 26: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Shillong Teer result for August 2, 2022, check first and second round number

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Shillong Teer game can be checked here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

The Teer result for the Shillong Teer game for today is as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 2, 2022:

First Round (10:30 AM): 37

Second Round (11:30 AM): 98

This Teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

One more suspected Jihadi arrested in Barpeta

Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad...

Assam CM terms FIR by J

Assam CM terms FIR by J'khand MLA 'fake'; minister shares...

Similar Posts
Juwai Teer results for August 2, 2022: Check first and second round numbers
2 Aug 2022 11:31 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 2: Teer Result is a lottery game. The lucky numbers for the Juwai Teer game can be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Karbi Anglong police seizes drugs worth Rs 15 crores, 3 persons held.
2 Aug 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Diphu, Aug 2: The Karbi Anglong Police during the Anti Drug Operation seized a huge cache of drugs,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati Weather today to be cloudy, moderate rain in other NE region
2022-08-02T12:18:37+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 2: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: Aug 1, 2022 first and second round number
2022-08-02T12:41:47+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 1: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: IMD predicts cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower
1 Aug 2022 5:41 AM GMT

Guwahati, August 1: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
31 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 31: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 30, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-30T18:05:54+05:30

Guwahati, July 30: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 29, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-29T17:51:17+05:30

Guwahati, July 29: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Know how to check e-challan status and pay e-challan issued by Assam traffic police
29 July 2022 9:09 AM GMT

Guwahati: After the implementation of strict traffic rules by the Government of Assam, it now...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 27, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-27T17:50:58+05:30

Guwahati, July 27: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 34°C and 25°C
27 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Khanapara, Shillong, Jowai Teer result today: July 26, 2022 first and second round number
2022-07-26T17:53:20+05:30

Guwahati, July 26: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 33°C and 25°C
26 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 26: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X