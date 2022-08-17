84 years of service to the nation
Article

Shillong Teer result for August 17, 2022: Check first and second round numbers

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Aug 17: Teer Result is a lottery game. People who buy tickets for the Khanapara, Shillong, and Juwai Teer games can check the lucky number for the first and second rounds here. Winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in a particular round.

This teer lottery is a legal game governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

The Teer results for the first and second rounds of the Shillong morning Teer game for today are as follows:-

Shillong Teer Results August 17, 2022

First Round (10:30 A.M.): 51

Second Round (11:30 A.M.): 62

The results of the Teer game for Juwai and Khanapara are expected to be out soon.

The Assam Tribune


