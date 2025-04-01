Sewayojan UP – Uttar Pradesh Employment Portal for Job Seekers and Employers

Sewayojan UP is the official employment portal of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, designed to help unemployed youth find suitable jobs and connect employers with the right talent. The portal, available at sewayojan.up.nic.in, serves as a bridge between job seekers and employment providers by offering real-time job opportunities, career guidance, and access to employment fairs (Rojgar Melas) across the state.

With increasing digitalization, the UP government has made job searching and hiring easier through this centralized online system. The portal supports both government and private sector job listings, making it a one-stop platform for employment needs in Uttar Pradesh.

Objectives of the Sewayojan UP Portal

● To reduce unemployment in the state by providing access to verified job opportunities.

● To act as a digital employment exchange, replacing traditional offline job search systems.

● To offer career guidance and assistance to youth seeking employment.

● To simplify the employer recruitment process by providing a wide talent pool.

Key Features and Services Offered by Sewayojan UP

Here are some of the main features of the portal:

1. Free Online Registration

Job seekers can register on the portal without paying any fee. Once registered, they can apply for multiple jobs based on their qualifications and interests.

2. Latest Government and Private Job Listings

Both government departments and private companies post vacancies regularly on the portal. It includes openings for engineers, clerks, teachers, IT professionals, skilled workers, and more.

3. District-Wise Job Fairs (Rojgar Mela)

Sewayojan UP regularly conducts Rojgar Melas (employment fairs) in various districts, where employers meet potential candidates for interviews and hiring.

4. Employer Registration and Vacancy Posting

Businesses and recruiters can register on the platform to post job openings and search for potential employees based on skill, experience, and location.

5. Skill Development and Guidance

The portal offers career counselling, job alerts, and skill development program links to improve the employability of job seekers.

6. Job Matching Engine

The platform recommends jobs based on the candidate’s educational qualifications, skill set, and job preferences.

How to Register on Sewayojan UP Portal (Step-by-Step)

Follow these steps to register on the portal as a jobseeker:

● Visit the official website: https://sewayojan.up.nic.in/

● Click on the "Job Seeker" Registration button.

● Enter your personal information (name, date of birth, mobile number, etc.).

● Fill in your educational qualifications, experience, and preferred job locations.

● Create a login ID and password.

● Verify your mobile number via OTP.

● Once registered, you can log in and apply for jobs directly from your dashboard.

For Employers:

● Visit the same website and click on "Employer Registration."

● Fill out the company details and verify the account.

● Post job vacancies and browse through candidate profiles.

What is a Rojgar Mela?

A Rojgar Mela is an offline/online job fair organized by the Labour Department of Uttar Pradesh. Job seekers and employers come together to conduct interviews and on-the-spot hiring.

The schedule and venue details of upcoming Rojgar Melas are updated regularly on the Sewayojan UP portal. Candidates can register in advance and appear for interviews at the designated locations.

Documents Required for Registration

● Aadhar Card

● PAN Card

● Mobile number (linked with Aadhaar)

● Educational qualification certificates

● Resume (optional but recommended)

● Passport-size photograph

● Domicile certificate (if applying for state-specific jobs)

Benefits of Using Sewayojan UP Portal

● 100% free job search and recruitment services

● Transparency in job listings and selection process

● Regular updates on job fairs and employment news

● Verified job posts from reputed companies and departments

● 24/7 access to your profile, applications, and alerts

Conclusion

The Sewayojan UP Portal is a powerful tool for both job seekers and employers in Uttar Pradesh. It simplifies the process of job searching and hiring while promoting employment generation across the state. If you are currently looking for a job or planning to hire skilled workers in UP, this portal is a must-visit.

Register today and take a step closer to a better career!

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune.)