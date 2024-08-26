Serendipity leads to national acclaim

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Some things happen unexpectedly, and later, when you reflect, you realize just how amazing they were. This is precisely what occurred with filmmaker Bobby Sarma Baruah and her film ‘Sikaisal’ (If Only Trees Could Talk), a Tiwa language film that recently won the National Award for 2022.

“The film came about by chance,” Bobby shared with The Assam Tribune after the National Film Awards were announced. “I visited a place called Ulukunchi in West Karbi Anglong for research on folk culture. What I experienced there moved me so deeply that I decided to make a film about it. Now, it will stay with me forever.”

‘Sikaisal’ portrays the journey of Maheswar Patar, a beacon of knowledge in Ulukunchi, whose determination to educate his people becomes the driving force behind his life’s purpose. The film is a fictional representation of what Bobby witnessed in Ulukunchi. It’s a priceless relationship between a selfless teacher and a group of helpless students.

“This award means so much to me,” she added. “It’s for everyone who was part of the film, especially the people of Ulukunchi. I’m so happy for them.”

Bobby spent seven years researching and completing the film, having first arrived in Ulukunchi in 2014. Over the years, the people there became a part of her journey, and she is touched by how they embraced her. “I’m overwhelmed by their love and simplicity,” she said.

Maheswar Patar, a school teacher, plays himself in the film. Most of the actors are locals who had never faced a camera before. Patar, in his late 50s when the filming began, retired after the film was completed, a moment also captured in the movie.



“Patar da has been my guide since I arrived in Ulukunchi,” Bobby noted. “He helped me gather information for my research. I felt he was the right person to play the role. Initially, there were some challenges, but the actors quickly adapted and delivered natural performances. Viewers have particularly appreciated Patar da’s acting.”

The subject matter remains close to Bobby’s heart. “Shooting with these people has been an incredible learning experience,” she said, adding that she hopes the award brings awareness to the community and inspires positive changes in their socio-economic conditions and educational opportunities.

Maheswar Patar, who retired from his job as a school teacher in 2028, reflected on his experience in the film: “It was enjoyable, and I’m glad people liked it. When baideo (the director) asked me to play the role, I agreed. As a teacher, I’ve spent my life with students, so the role felt natural to me,” he told The Assam Tribune. Patar remains hopeful for a brighter future for his community, particularly for the students and villagers.

Director’s profile:

Bobby’s debut feature, ‘Adomya’ (Indomitable) was adjudged the best film in the spiritual category at the 13th Dhaka International Film Festival. Her second venture, ‘Sonar Baran Pakhi’ (The Golden Wing) won the audience choice award at the 15th Dhaka International Film Festival and the Grand Jury Award at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) 2017. Her third feature film is ‘Mishing’ (The Apparition), which own the Silver Lotus Award (Rajat Kamal) in the 66th National Film Award. ‘Sikaisal’(If Only Trees Could Talk) is her fourth feature film.

