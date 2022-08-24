Self-driving two wheeler rental services in Guwahati: Rent a bike or scooter here

Guwahati: The demand for self-driving two wheeler rental services gained momentum post pandemic as bag packers are exploring new places, after the lockdown, Guwahati is no exception. They provide travellers to choose from a wide variety of vehicles at an affordable rate and explore places as per their convenience.

If you are planning to rent a bike to enjoy a local trip or weekend getaways with friends, here is a list of two wheeler rental services/agencies available in Guwahati:

● Ahija Self Drive Bike & Car Rental Guwahati

Ahija is the largest and the highly rated bike rental service provider in the entire North-East India. One can choose Ahija, for a wide range of motorcycles ranging from sports to cruisers and scooters to bullets at extremely affordable rates. Their services ranges from 199 to 2999. The company was built to help the world explore the beauty of North East India with ease.

Timing- 08:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Address- Mother Teresa Rd, near Union Bank, Zoo Road Tiniali, Guwahati, Assam 781024

Contact no- 7670017670

Website- https://www.ahija.com/

● Trivane Bike & Car Rentals

Trivane Bike & Car rental is based in Guwahati, Assam. It deals with self- driven motorcycle rental services. They claim to provide very well maintained and well-conditioned motorcycles that are available at a very affordable price. Helmets are also provided free of cost for both the rider and the pillion rider. They also offer discounts on long rides.

Timing- 08:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Address- Apurba Sinha Path, By lane: 5, Zoo Tiniali, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no- 7577007772

Website- https://trivane.com/

● Kohua Northeast Self-drive bike and car rental service

Kohua Northeast Self-drive bike and car rental service or agency is based in Guwahati, Assam. They claim to provide rental services at a very affordable rate.

Timing- 09:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Address- House no. 53, S Sarania Rd, South Sarania, Sarania Hills, Guwahati, Assam 781007

Contact- 7002963733

Website- https://bike-rent-in-guwahati-kohua.business.site/

● Ridehard Guwahati

Ridehard Guwahati provides self-drive two wheelers at an affordable price. Starting from scooters, cruiser bikes, sports bikes, they offer wide range of vehicles for self-drive. They assure to provide the best possible services to their clients.

Timing- 08:00AM -08:00 PM

Address- H.no 61 (B) HK path, Tokobari Rd, Kalimandir, Guwahati, Assam 781008

Contact no- 8638852052

Website- https://ridehard-guwahati.business.site/

● Zola Adventures Rides

Zola Adventures Rides is a self-drive bike rentals agency in Guwahati. They provide bikes on rent for adventure trips to explore NE India.

Timing- 08:00 AM - 08:00 PM

Address- Mother Teresa Rd, Geeta Nagar, Mathgharia, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no- 8638875616

Website- https://www.zolaadventures.com/

● Urban Trials

Urban Trials Bike rental service is based in Guwahati. They are experts in renting bikes all over Northeast.

Timing- 07:00 AM - 09:00 PM

Address- First Floor, House No-1, near Usha Court, Zoo Road Tiniali, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no- 9953153347

Website- http://www.urbantrails.co.in/

● Make My Ride

Make My Ride is a bike and car rental service in Guwahati. One can rent bike in Guwahati and explore the city or its nearby places. They claim to provide highly maintained vehicles.

Timing- 06:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Address- Navoday Nagar, Near Bye Lane 4 Patorkuchi Rd Basistha Charialli, Guwahati, Assam 781029

Contact no- 8811033037

Website- https://makemyride.online/

● FuFu Bike

FuFu Bike is a unit of FuFu Gadi, it is a rental two-wheeler service provider in Guwahati. They claim to provide 24/7 road rental assistance at reasonable price. They have a fleet of over 50+ brand new bikes and scooters, to offer to the riders, to explore North-East India. Their primary focus is to provide a solid platform that can be trusted by everyone for their mobility needs.

Timing: 24 × 7

Address: House No 23, Triveni Path, Mahapurush Madhabdev Path,Six Mile, Guwahati, Assam 781022

Contact no: 8811844610

Website: https://fufubike.com/