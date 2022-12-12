SBI Recruitment 2022: 16 vacancies for SCO; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 12: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Sector Credit Specialist.

SBI is an Indian public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. SBI has over 24000 branches in India.

Available Post: Sector Credit Specialist

No. of posts: 16

Salary: as per SBI norms

Age limit: Minimum 25 years and maximum 35 years

Last date to apply: 29/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online





Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should have CA / MBA (Finance) / Master Degree in Finance Control / Master in Management Studies / PGDM (Finance) OR equivalent.

• For MMGS III, the candidate should have 5 Years of work experience in dealing with high value corporate credit in Banks/ PSUs/ Corporates.

• For SMGS IV, the candidate should have 8 Years work experience in dealing with high value corporate credit in Banks/ PSUs/ Corporates.

• The candidate should have experience in analysis in any of the Sectors eg. Engineering & EPC, Banks & NBFCs, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Metal & Metal Products, Chemical / Pharmaceuticals / Fertilizers / Plastics / Other Manufacturing, Other Non-manufacturing, International Credit, Renewable Energy etc.





How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to https://sbi.co.in/web/careers#lattest

• Step 2: Click on "Apply Now (09.12.2022 TO 29.12.2022)" given alongwith the advertisement "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28" from the Latest Announcements box

• Step 3: Tap on "Click for New Registration"

• Step 4: Fill in your credentials and register yourself

• Step 5: Pay the fee and print your application form for future references