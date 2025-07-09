87 years of service to the nation
Sarkari Job 2025: Latest Government Job Notifications, Admit Cards & Results - SarkariJob.Com

By Special Features Desk
Are you searching for latest sarkari jobs in 2025? Sarkari Job brings you instant updates on government job notifications, admit cards, and Sarkari Naukri result from across India. As the nation's most trusted sarkari job portal, we've been helping millions of job seekers secure their dream government positions since 2007.

Breaking: Major Sarkari Job Notifications in 2025

UPSC Civil Services 2025: Apply for 1000+ IAS, IPS, IFS Posts

The UPSC has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 with over 1,000 vacancies across prestigious services. SarkariJob.Com provides complete coverage including application procedures, syllabus updates, and preparation strategies for aspiring civil servants.

Key Details:

Application Period: March 2025 (Expected)

Exam Date: June 2025 (Prelims)

Salary: ₹56,100 - ₹2,50,000 per month

Age Limit: 21-32 years (with relaxations)

SSC Recruitment 2025: 50,000+ Posts Across Multiple Exams

Staff Selection Commission continues to be the largest recruiter with massive sarkari job opportunities:

SSC CGL 2025: 17,000+ Graduate Level Posts

Positions: Assistant, Inspector, Examiner, Sub-Inspector

Salary: ₹25,500 - ₹81,100 per month

Application: Online through SarkariJob.Com direct links

SSC CHSL 2025: 4,500+ 12th Pass Jobs

Posts: LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO

Eligibility: 12th Pass

Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month

SSC MTS 2025: 9,000+ Multi-Tasking Staff

Qualification: 10th Pass

Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month

Railway Jobs 2025: 1,50,000+ Vacancies Expected

Indian Railways recruitment through RRB boards offers the highest number of government jobs:

RRB Group D 2025: 1,03,000+ Posts

Positions: Track Maintainer, Helper, Gateman, Pointsman

Qualification: 10th Pass

Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month

RRB NTPC 2025: 35,000+ Non-Technical Posts

Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate

Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹35,400 per month

RRB ALP 2025: 25,000+ Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs

Qualification: ITI/Diploma

Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month

State-Wise Latest Sarkari Job Updates

UP Sarkari Job 2025: Maximum Opportunities

Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest government job vacancies. SarkariJob.Com covers all major UP recruitments:

UP Police Constable 2025: 60,000+ Posts

Salary: ₹21,700 - ₹69,100 per month

Physical Standards: As per UP Police norms

Selection: Written + Physical + Medical

UPPSC PCS 2025: 400+ Officer Posts

Positions: SDM, BDO, Tehsildar, ARO

Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month (Pay Matrix)

UP TET 2025: 69,000+ Teaching Posts

Qualification: B.Ed + TET Pass

Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month

Bihar Sarkari Job 2025: Excellent Opportunities

Bihar government jobs through SarkariJob.Com:

Bihar Police 2025: 11,000+ Constable Posts BPSC 2025: 500+ Administrative Posts Bihar TET 2025: 1,38,000+ Teacher Recruitment

Other Major States Coverage

SarkariJob.Com provides comprehensive coverage for:

Rajasthan Jobs: Police, RPSC, RSMSSB recruitments

MP Jobs: Police, MPPSC, MPPEB notifications

Maharashtra Jobs: Police, MPSC, MAHADISCOM posts

West Bengal Jobs: Police, WBPSC, WBSSC vacancies

How SarkariJob.Com Delivers Fastest Government Job Updates

Real-Time Notification System

SarkariJob.Com monitoring system works 24/7 across 500+ official websites to deliver instant sarkari job alerts:

5-minute delivery: Notifications within 5 minutes of official release

Multi-channel alerts: SMS, Email, WhatsApp, App notifications

AI-powered matching: Personalized job recommendations

Zero spam: Only relevant opportunities for your profile

Official Source Verification

Every government job notification on SarkariJob.Com is verified from official sources:

UPSC.gov.in for civil services

SSC.nic.in for SSC examinations

RRB portals for railway jobs

State PSC websites for state-level posts

Banking recruitment from IBPS, SBI, RBI

Complete Admit Card and Result Services

Instant Admit Card Downloads

SarkariJob.Com provides direct download links for all major exam admit cards:

UPSC Admit Cards:

● Prelims Hall Tickets

● Mains Admit Cards

● Interview Call Letters

SSC Admit Cards:

● Tier 1 Examination Halls Tickets

● Tier 2 Admit Cards

● Tier 3/4 Call Letters

Railway Admit Cards:

● CBT 1 Hall Tickets

● CBT 2 Admit Cards

● Skill Test Call Letters

Comprehensive Result Updates

Stay updated with latest sarkari results through SarkariJob.Com:

Result Features:

Cut-off analysis with previous year comparisons

Merit position tracking for selected candidates

Score calculation tools for performance assessment

Next step guidance for further selection process

Banking Sector Jobs 2025: Secure Your Financial Future

IBPS Recruitment 2025

Banking jobs through IBPS offer excellent career prospects:

IBPS PO 2025: 4,000+ Probationary Officer Posts

Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month

Career Growth: Manager to General Manager levels

IBPS Clerk 2025: 11,000+ Clerical Posts

Salary: ₹11,765 - ₹31,540 per month

Work-Life Balance: Fixed working hours

IBPS SO 2025: 1,500+ Specialist Officer Posts

Specializations: IT, Law, HR, Marketing, Agriculture

Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month

SBI Recruitment 2025

State Bank of India recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:

SBI PO 2025: 2,000+ Officer Posts SBI Clerk 2025: 6,000+ Clerical Posts SBI SO 2025: 1,000+ Specialist Positions

Teaching Jobs 2025: Shape the Future Generation

Central Teaching Opportunities

Government teaching jobs with excellent job security:

KVS Recruitment 2025: 5,000+ Kendriya Vidyalaya Posts

Positions: PGT, TGT, PRT teachers

Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month

Benefits: Central government facilities

NVS Recruitment 2025: 3,000+ Navodaya School Posts DSSSB 2025: 7,000+ Delhi Government Teacher Posts

State Teaching Opportunities

State TET examinations covered by SarkariJob.Com:

UP TET: 69,000+ posts

Bihar TET: 1,38,000+ positions

MP TET: 1,18,000+ vacancies

Rajasthan TET: 31,000+ posts

Defence Jobs 2025: Serve the Nation with Pride

Officer Entry Schemes

Defence recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:

NDA 2025: Joint Services Training

Age Limit: 16.5 - 19.5 years

Qualification: 12th Pass

Services: Army, Navy, Air Force

CDS 2025: Direct Commission Entry

Age Limit: 19 - 25 years

Qualification: Graduate

Posts: IMA, INA, AFA

Other Defence Opportunities

Indian Army Rally 2025: Direct recruitment across states Indian Navy 2025: Sailor and officer recruitment Indian Air Force 2025: Airmen and officer positions

Why SarkariJob.Com is India's #1 Government Job Portal

Unmatched Service Statistics

10+ million users trust our platform

15,000+ annual vacancies covered

500+ official websites monitored

100% verified information guarantee

5-minute notification delivery

Comprehensive Services

SarkariJob.Com offers complete sarkari job solutions:

Latest notifications with application links

Admit card downloads with step-by-step guidance

Result updates with cut-off analysis

Syllabus and study materials for all exams

Expert career guidance and interview preparation

Start Your Sarkari Job Journey Today

Don't let any government job opportunity slip away. Join SarkariJob.Com today and get instant access to:

Real-time job notifications across all sectors

Personalized job recommendations based on your profile

Free study materials and preparation guidance

Expert support throughout your selection process

Visit SarkariJob.Com now and take the first step towards securing your dream sarkari job in 2025. Your government career awaits!

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)

Special Features Desk


