Sarkari Job 2025: Latest Government Job Notifications, Admit Cards & Results - SarkariJob.Com

Breaking: Major Sarkari Job Notifications in 2025
UPSC Civil Services 2025: Apply for 1000+ IAS, IPS, IFS Posts
The UPSC has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 with over 1,000 vacancies across prestigious services. SarkariJob.Com provides complete coverage including application procedures, syllabus updates, and preparation strategies for aspiring civil servants.
Key Details:
● Application Period: March 2025 (Expected)
● Exam Date: June 2025 (Prelims)
● Salary: ₹56,100 - ₹2,50,000 per month
● Age Limit: 21-32 years (with relaxations)
SSC Recruitment 2025: 50,000+ Posts Across Multiple Exams
Staff Selection Commission continues to be the largest recruiter with massive sarkari job opportunities:
SSC CGL 2025: 17,000+ Graduate Level Posts
● Positions: Assistant, Inspector, Examiner, Sub-Inspector
● Salary: ₹25,500 - ₹81,100 per month
● Application: Online through SarkariJob.Com direct links
SSC CHSL 2025: 4,500+ 12th Pass Jobs
● Posts: LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO
● Eligibility: 12th Pass
● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month
SSC MTS 2025: 9,000+ Multi-Tasking Staff
● Qualification: 10th Pass
● Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month
Railway Jobs 2025: 1,50,000+ Vacancies Expected
Indian Railways recruitment through RRB boards offers the highest number of government jobs:
RRB Group D 2025: 1,03,000+ Posts
● Positions: Track Maintainer, Helper, Gateman, Pointsman
● Qualification: 10th Pass
● Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month
RRB NTPC 2025: 35,000+ Non-Technical Posts
● Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate
● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹35,400 per month
RRB ALP 2025: 25,000+ Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs
● Qualification: ITI/Diploma
● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month
State-Wise Latest Sarkari Job Updates
UP Sarkari Job 2025: Maximum Opportunities
Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest government job vacancies. SarkariJob.Com covers all major UP recruitments:
UP Police Constable 2025: 60,000+ Posts
● Salary: ₹21,700 - ₹69,100 per month
● Physical Standards: As per UP Police norms
● Selection: Written + Physical + Medical
UPPSC PCS 2025: 400+ Officer Posts
● Positions: SDM, BDO, Tehsildar, ARO
● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month (Pay Matrix)
UP TET 2025: 69,000+ Teaching Posts
● Qualification: B.Ed + TET Pass
● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month
Bihar Sarkari Job 2025: Excellent Opportunities
Bihar government jobs through SarkariJob.Com:
Bihar Police 2025: 11,000+ Constable Posts BPSC 2025: 500+ Administrative Posts Bihar TET 2025: 1,38,000+ Teacher Recruitment
Other Major States Coverage
SarkariJob.Com provides comprehensive coverage for:
● Rajasthan Jobs: Police, RPSC, RSMSSB recruitments
● MP Jobs: Police, MPPSC, MPPEB notifications
● Maharashtra Jobs: Police, MPSC, MAHADISCOM posts
● West Bengal Jobs: Police, WBPSC, WBSSC vacancies
Complete Admit Card and Result Services
Instant Admit Card Downloads
SarkariJob.Com provides direct download links for all major exam admit cards:
UPSC Admit Cards:
● Prelims Hall Tickets
● Mains Admit Cards
● Interview Call Letters
SSC Admit Cards:
● Tier 1 Examination Halls Tickets
● Tier 2 Admit Cards
● Tier 3/4 Call Letters
Railway Admit Cards:
● CBT 1 Hall Tickets
● CBT 2 Admit Cards
● Skill Test Call Letters
Comprehensive Result Updates
Stay updated with latest sarkari results through SarkariJob.Com:
Result Features:
● Cut-off analysis with previous year comparisons
● Merit position tracking for selected candidates
● Score calculation tools for performance assessment
● Next step guidance for further selection process
Banking Sector Jobs 2025: Secure Your Financial Future
IBPS Recruitment 2025
Banking jobs through IBPS offer excellent career prospects:
IBPS PO 2025: 4,000+ Probationary Officer Posts
● Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month
● Career Growth: Manager to General Manager levels
IBPS Clerk 2025: 11,000+ Clerical Posts
● Salary: ₹11,765 - ₹31,540 per month
● Work-Life Balance: Fixed working hours
IBPS SO 2025: 1,500+ Specialist Officer Posts
● Specializations: IT, Law, HR, Marketing, Agriculture
● Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month
SBI Recruitment 2025
State Bank of India recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:
SBI PO 2025: 2,000+ Officer Posts SBI Clerk 2025: 6,000+ Clerical Posts SBI SO 2025: 1,000+ Specialist Positions
Teaching Jobs 2025: Shape the Future Generation
Central Teaching Opportunities
Government teaching jobs with excellent job security:
KVS Recruitment 2025: 5,000+ Kendriya Vidyalaya Posts
● Positions: PGT, TGT, PRT teachers
● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month
● Benefits: Central government facilities
NVS Recruitment 2025: 3,000+ Navodaya School Posts DSSSB 2025: 7,000+ Delhi Government Teacher Posts
State Teaching Opportunities
State TET examinations covered by SarkariJob.Com:
● UP TET: 69,000+ posts
● Bihar TET: 1,38,000+ positions
● MP TET: 1,18,000+ vacancies
● Rajasthan TET: 31,000+ posts
Defence Jobs 2025: Serve the Nation with Pride
Officer Entry Schemes
Defence recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:
NDA 2025: Joint Services Training
● Age Limit: 16.5 - 19.5 years
● Qualification: 12th Pass
● Services: Army, Navy, Air Force
CDS 2025: Direct Commission Entry
● Age Limit: 19 - 25 years
● Qualification: Graduate
● Posts: IMA, INA, AFA
Other Defence Opportunities
Indian Army Rally 2025: Direct recruitment across states Indian Navy 2025: Sailor and officer recruitment Indian Air Force 2025: Airmen and officer positions
