Sarkari Job 2025: Latest Government Job Notifications, Admit Cards & Results - SarkariJob.Com

Breaking: Major Sarkari Job Notifications in 2025

UPSC Civil Services 2025: Apply for 1000+ IAS, IPS, IFS Posts

The UPSC has announced the Civil Services Examination 2025 with over 1,000 vacancies across prestigious services. SarkariJob.Com provides complete coverage including application procedures, syllabus updates, and preparation strategies for aspiring civil servants.

Key Details:

● Application Period: March 2025 (Expected)

● Exam Date: June 2025 (Prelims)

● Salary: ₹56,100 - ₹2,50,000 per month

● Age Limit: 21-32 years (with relaxations)

SSC Recruitment 2025: 50,000+ Posts Across Multiple Exams

Staff Selection Commission continues to be the largest recruiter with massive sarkari job opportunities:

SSC CGL 2025: 17,000+ Graduate Level Posts

● Positions: Assistant, Inspector, Examiner, Sub-Inspector

● Salary: ₹25,500 - ₹81,100 per month

● Application: Online through SarkariJob.Com direct links

SSC CHSL 2025: 4,500+ 12th Pass Jobs

● Posts: LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO

● Eligibility: 12th Pass

● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month

SSC MTS 2025: 9,000+ Multi-Tasking Staff

● Qualification: 10th Pass

● Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month

Railway Jobs 2025: 1,50,000+ Vacancies Expected

Indian Railways recruitment through RRB boards offers the highest number of government jobs:

RRB Group D 2025: 1,03,000+ Posts

● Positions: Track Maintainer, Helper, Gateman, Pointsman

● Qualification: 10th Pass

● Salary: ₹18,000 - ₹56,900 per month

RRB NTPC 2025: 35,000+ Non-Technical Posts

● Qualification: 12th Pass/Graduate

● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹35,400 per month

RRB ALP 2025: 25,000+ Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs

● Qualification: ITI/Diploma

● Salary: ₹19,900 - ₹63,200 per month

State-Wise Latest Sarkari Job Updates

UP Sarkari Job 2025: Maximum Opportunities

Uttar Pradesh leads with the highest government job vacancies. SarkariJob.Com covers all major UP recruitments:

UP Police Constable 2025: 60,000+ Posts

● Salary: ₹21,700 - ₹69,100 per month

● Physical Standards: As per UP Police norms

● Selection: Written + Physical + Medical

UPPSC PCS 2025: 400+ Officer Posts

● Positions: SDM, BDO, Tehsildar, ARO

● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month (Pay Matrix)

UP TET 2025: 69,000+ Teaching Posts

● Qualification: B.Ed + TET Pass

● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month

Bihar Sarkari Job 2025: Excellent Opportunities

Bihar government jobs through SarkariJob.Com:

Bihar Police 2025: 11,000+ Constable Posts BPSC 2025: 500+ Administrative Posts Bihar TET 2025: 1,38,000+ Teacher Recruitment

Other Major States Coverage

SarkariJob.Com provides comprehensive coverage for:

● Rajasthan Jobs: Police, RPSC, RSMSSB recruitments

● MP Jobs: Police, MPPSC, MPPEB notifications

● Maharashtra Jobs: Police, MPSC, MAHADISCOM posts

● West Bengal Jobs: Police, WBPSC, WBSSC vacancies

Real-Time Notification System

SarkariJob.Com monitoring system works 24/7 across 500+ official websites to deliver instant sarkari job alerts:

● 5-minute delivery: Notifications within 5 minutes of official release

● Multi-channel alerts: SMS, Email, WhatsApp, App notifications

● AI-powered matching: Personalized job recommendations

● Zero spam: Only relevant opportunities for your profile

Official Source Verification

Every government job notification on SarkariJob.Com is verified from official sources:

● UPSC.gov.in for civil services

● SSC.nic.in for SSC examinations

● RRB portals for railway jobs

● State PSC websites for state-level posts

● Banking recruitment from IBPS, SBI, RBI

Complete Admit Card and Result Services

Instant Admit Card Downloads

SarkariJob.Com provides direct download links for all major exam admit cards:

UPSC Admit Cards:

● Prelims Hall Tickets

● Mains Admit Cards

● Interview Call Letters

SSC Admit Cards:

● Tier 1 Examination Halls Tickets

● Tier 2 Admit Cards

● Tier 3/4 Call Letters

Railway Admit Cards:

● CBT 1 Hall Tickets

● CBT 2 Admit Cards

● Skill Test Call Letters

Comprehensive Result Updates

Stay updated with latest sarkari results through SarkariJob.Com:

Result Features:

● Cut-off analysis with previous year comparisons

● Merit position tracking for selected candidates

● Score calculation tools for performance assessment

● Next step guidance for further selection process

Banking Sector Jobs 2025: Secure Your Financial Future

IBPS Recruitment 2025

Banking jobs through IBPS offer excellent career prospects:

IBPS PO 2025: 4,000+ Probationary Officer Posts

● Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month

● Career Growth: Manager to General Manager levels

IBPS Clerk 2025: 11,000+ Clerical Posts

● Salary: ₹11,765 - ₹31,540 per month

● Work-Life Balance: Fixed working hours

IBPS SO 2025: 1,500+ Specialist Officer Posts

● Specializations: IT, Law, HR, Marketing, Agriculture

● Salary: ₹23,700 - ₹42,020 per month

SBI Recruitment 2025

State Bank of India recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:

SBI PO 2025: 2,000+ Officer Posts SBI Clerk 2025: 6,000+ Clerical Posts SBI SO 2025: 1,000+ Specialist Positions

Teaching Jobs 2025: Shape the Future Generation

Central Teaching Opportunities

Government teaching jobs with excellent job security:

KVS Recruitment 2025: 5,000+ Kendriya Vidyalaya Posts

● Positions: PGT, TGT, PRT teachers

● Salary: ₹9,300 - ₹34,800 per month

● Benefits: Central government facilities

NVS Recruitment 2025: 3,000+ Navodaya School Posts DSSSB 2025: 7,000+ Delhi Government Teacher Posts

State Teaching Opportunities

State TET examinations covered by SarkariJob.Com:

● UP TET: 69,000+ posts

● Bihar TET: 1,38,000+ positions

● MP TET: 1,18,000+ vacancies

● Rajasthan TET: 31,000+ posts

Defence Jobs 2025: Serve the Nation with Pride

Officer Entry Schemes

Defence recruitment through SarkariJob.Com:

NDA 2025: Joint Services Training

● Age Limit: 16.5 - 19.5 years

● Qualification: 12th Pass

● Services: Army, Navy, Air Force

CDS 2025: Direct Commission Entry

● Age Limit: 19 - 25 years

● Qualification: Graduate

● Posts: IMA, INA, AFA

Other Defence Opportunities

Indian Army Rally 2025: Direct recruitment across states Indian Navy 2025: Sailor and officer recruitment Indian Air Force 2025: Airmen and officer positions

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)