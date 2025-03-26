Samahar Natya Gosthee to enthrall audiences with 'Nyay' on March 27 in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 26: On the occasion of the World Theatre Day, SAMAHAR Natya Gosthee will stage its widely appreciated play ‘Nyay’ on 27th March 2025 in Guwahati. Written and directed by eminent theatre personality Dr Sitanath Lahkar, the drama will be performed at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 6:45 PM.



Eminent scholar, writer and Gauhati University’s former Professor (Dr.) Abani Kumar Bhagawati will be the Chief Guest of the evening. He will inaugurate the play and deliver a speech on the significance of the day.

Commenting on the programme, SAMAHAR President Lalit Chandra Sarma said: “The occasion of World Theatre Day is very significant for any theatre practitioner. The day was first celebrated in 1961 at Paris, where activists of socially conscious and resistant theatre assembled to share their experience for mutual benefit. It is very relevant today considering our state and country.

That is why, Samahar Natya Gosthee decided to celebrate this day with presentation of its latest play.” ‘Nyay’ is written and directed by Dr Sitanath Lahkar. It is on the burning issues of lynching and rape. It highlights the ordeal faced by a rape victim and how she copes up with the stigma attached to it. The struggle to get justice in such circumstances is not an easy path – this is the say of the drama.

SAMAHAR Natya Gosthee is a well-known amateur drama group of Assam. It has made a colourful journey in the theatre world not only of Assam, but also of Tripura, West Bengal, Goa and Delhi. It has more than 500 well applauded productions in various media like street and proscenium theatre, radio and TV to its credit during the last 41 years.