RTPS Bihar: Empowering Citizens with Seamless Public Services

The Right to Public Service (RTPS) Bihar, launched under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act of 2011, is a transformative e-governance initiative by the Bihar government. Designed to ensure timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of public services, RTPS Bihar has revolutionized how citizens access essential government documents and services. Through its user-friendly online portal, serviceonline.bihar.gov.in, the platform eliminates bureaucratic delays and enhances accessibility for Bihar’s residents.

What is RTPS Bihar?

RTPS Bihar operates under the e-District Mission Mode Project, part of India’s National e-Governance Plan. It provides a single digital platform for citizens to apply for critical certificates, such as caste, income, residence, birth, death, character, Non-Creamy Layer (NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates. The initiative aims to reduce corruption, minimize office visits, and ensure services are delivered within stipulated timeframes, typically 7–15 days for most certificates.

Key Features of RTPS Bihar

1. Online Application Process: Citizens can apply for services from home via the RTPS portal or mobile app, eliminating the need to visit government offices. Required documents, such as Aadhaar, voter ID, or address proof, can be uploaded digitally.

2. Transparent Tracking: Applicants receive an acknowledgment number to track their application status online, ensuring transparency and accountability.

3. Multiple Delivery Channels: Certificates are delivered via SMS download links, email attachments, DigiLocker, ServicePlus inbox, or physical collection at RTPS counters, kiosks, or Common Service Centers (CSCs).

4. Tatkal Services: For urgent needs, RTPS offers expedited processing for select certificates, such as caste and residence, within 2–5 days.

5. User-Friendly Interface: The portal, integrated with MeriPehchaan National Single Sign-On (NSSO), is accessible and intuitive, even for users with limited digital literacy. Offline support is available at RTPS centers across Bihar.

Services Offered

RTPS Bihar covers a wide range of services, including:

● Certificate Issuance: Caste, income, residence, birth, death, character, NCL, and EWS certificates.

● Government Schemes: Applications for pensions (eLabharthi), ration cards, and social security programs.

● Employment Services: Job vacancy updates and application support through the RTPS Bihar Job section.

● Other Services: Police verification, land registration, and labor accident compensation schemes.





How to Apply

1. Register: Visit serviceonline.bihar.gov.in, click “Register Yourself,” and sign up via MeriPehchaan using a mobile number, name, and password.

2. Log In: Use your credentials to access the portal.

3. Select Service: Choose the desired service (e.g., caste certificate) and fill out the application form.

4. Upload Documents: Submit required documents like ID proof, address proof, or ration card (if applicable).

5. Submit and Track: Save the acknowledgment number to monitor application status.





Impact and Benefits

Since its inception, RTPS Bihar has significantly improved governance by:

● Saving Time: Online applications reduce the need for multiple office visits, saving citizens time and effort.

● Enhancing Transparency: Real-time status tracking and digital delivery minimize corruption and delays.

● Empowering Rural Communities: RTPS centers in 5,209 panchayats ensure accessibility for rural residents with limited internet access.

● Promoting Digital Inclusion: The portal and app, combined with offline support, bridge the digital divide for Bihar’s diverse population.





Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite its success, RTPS Bihar faces challenges, such as occasional technical issues with the portal and varying levels of digital literacy among users. The government is addressing these through app-based services, awareness campaigns, and infrastructure upgrades.

Looking ahead, RTPS Bihar aims to expand its service offerings, integrate more advanced technologies, and further streamline processes to support Bihar’s vision of a digitally empowered state.

Conclusion

RTPS Bihar is a cornerstone of Bihar’s e-governance framework, empowering citizens with easy access to essential services. By leveraging digital tools and maintaining a citizen-centric approach, it sets a model for transparent and efficient public service delivery. For residents seeking certificates or government scheme benefits, RTPS Bihar is a reliable, hassle-free solution. Visit serviceonline.bihar.gov.in to explore its services today.