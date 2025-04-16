RTPS Bihar And Bihar Bhumi: A Complete Guide to Bihar's Online Service Portal

RTPS Bihar Right to Public Service is a flagship initiative of the Government of Bihar which aims to establish transparency, efficiency and accountability in delivering public services. Citizens can apply for important documents such as caste, income, and residential certificates, among others, from the RTPS online portal that provides services to all without going out of home.

The prime objective of RTPS Bihar is to provide government services to the people in a timely manner. It accelerates the approval process and reduces corruption by minimizing human interaction and paperwork. It’s essentially Bihar’s own dig­ital passport to public service.

What is RTPS Bihar?













RTPS Bihar is a scheme provided by the Government of Bihar as per the Bihar Right to Public Service Act, 2011. It will bring in transparency, accountability and time-bound delivery of public services to the citizens of Bihar. With the help of this portal, the residents of the state can avail themselves of various services without having to visit the government offices physically.

The website offers several services, including:

● Residential Certificate

● Income Certificate

● Character Certificate

● Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (NCL)

● Economically Weaker Section Certificate (EWS)

These services are provided at the Block Level, Sub-Division Office (SDO) Level, and District Magistrate (DM Level) administrative levels to guarantee citizens' access.

How to Apply for Certificates on RTPS Bihar?

The process of applying for certificates is made very simple by the RTPS Bihar website. This is a thorough guide:

1. Visit the Official Website

Visit http://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. New User Registration

Under the Citizen section, click on Register Yourself if you haven’t used the portal before. You’ll have to enter information like your name, date of birth, mobile number and make a password.

You also have to option of registering using Digilocker or any of the other ways.

3. Login to Your Account

After registration, log in with your credentials to use the services.

4. Select the Certificate Type

Select the certificate that you require (it can be Income Certificate, Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, etc.).

5. Fill Out the Application Form

Fill out all information steps correctly and attach any documents required.

6. Submit the Application

Go through the information you’ve provided carefully. When all the information looks correct, submit your application.

After submitting, you’ll receive a reference number which you can use to track the progress of your application.

If everything is in order, your certificate will usually be issued within 7 to 15 days after approval.

How to Track Your Application?

1. Visit the Official RTPS Bihar Website:

Go to https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/

2. Click on "Track Application Status":

On the homepage, look for an option like “Application Status” or “Track Application Status” and click on it.

3. Enter Required Details:

Application Reference Number (which you received after applying)

Date of Application (if required)

Fill any CAPTCHA or security code shown

4. Submit the Details:

Click on “Submit” or “Track” button.

5. View Your Application Status:

Your current application status will be displayed (e.g., Pending, Approved, Rejected, Dispatched, etc.).

Required Document For submit your Application?

Depending on the service you're applying for, different documents are needed to submit an application on the RTPS Portal.

● Aadhar Card

● Voter ID Card

● Passport

● PAN Card

● Address Proof

● Age Proof

● Income Details

Bihar Bhumi – Land Records Portal for Bihar













The Bihar government launched the cutting-edge web platform Bhulekh Bihar Portal to make land record administration easier. Residents can easily apply for land mutation, pay taxes online, and verify land ownership facts through this platform.

Additionally, users may check land data and access crucial legal documents without having to go to government offices, which streamlines and makes the procedure more accessible.

Services Available on Bihar Bhumi

● Check Land Record

● View Jamabandi Register

● Online payment of land revenue

● Application for land mutation

● View Land Map

● Aadhar / Mobile Seeding Status

● Parimarjan

How to Use Bihar Bhumi Portal?

1. Visit Official Portal: Go to Bihar Bhumi Official Website https://biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in/.

2. Select Service: Choose "View Land Records" or other desired service

3. Enter Location Details:

○ Select your District from dropdown

○ Choose Circle/Block

○ Enter Mauza (Village) name

4. Search Options:

○ Search by Khata Number/Khesra Number OR

○ Search by Owner's Name

5. View/Download: Click "Search" to display records which can be viewed or downloaded

How to View Land Maps on Bihar Bhumi Portal

To check land maps (khasra/khatiyan) on Bihar Bhumi, follow these steps:

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Visit the Official Website:

Go to Official Website https://biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in/Biharbhumi/.

2. Select "View Map" Option:

○ On the homepage, look for "View Map" or "Cadastral Map" (may be under "Land Records").

○ Alternatively, first check your land details via "View Land Records" and then click on the map icon.

3. Enter Location Details:

○ Select your District → Circle/Block → Mauza (Village).

○ Enter Khasra/Khatiyan Number (plot number).

4. View & Download Map:

○ The interactive map will display plot boundaries, survey numbers, and ownership details.

○ Zoom in/out for clarity.

○ Download or print the map for official use.

Conclusion

The RTPS Bihar and Bihar Bhumi portals have transformed public service delivery in the state by facilitating 24*7 online access to certificates and land records. Digital platforms also provide transparency, improve the efficiency of processes, reduce opportunities for corruption, and provide user-friendly guidance that means services can reach the people who need them in society faster than ever before. Combined, they are Bihar's serious step in the right direction for transparent, citizen-centric digital governance.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)