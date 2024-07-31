Royal Global University Welcomes Thousands of Freshers at 'Deeksharambh' Induction Program

Guwahati, Jul 31: The Assam Royal Global University hosted its 'Deeksharambh' Student Induction Program for the new batch of the Academic Year 2024-2025. The event was graced by Shri TemjenImna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tourism, Government of Nagaland as the Chief Guest, and Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Designated Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, as the Guest of Honour. The dignitaries joined Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, and Shri A.K. Modi, Pro Chancellor, in welcoming the new students.

Shri Along encouraged the students to make the most of their time at the university, urging them to hone their talents, recognize their strengths and weaknesses, and carve their future paths. He highlighted the university’s abundant resources and inclusive environment, sharing light-hearted anecdotes from his own student life to inspire and entertain the audience. He emphasized the importance of balancing academic pursuits with enjoying university life.

Prof. (Dr.) Nani Gopal Mahanta reminded the audience that knowledge is not confined to the classroom but is available throughout the university and society. He urged students to pursue courses they are passionate about, emphasizing the importance of standing by their choices and learning from mistakes. Prof. (Dr.) Mahanta also highlighted the opportunities brought about by the implementation of NEP 2020, expressing hope for a successful and brilliant nation in the making.

Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of The Assam Royal Global University, emphasized the importance of inclusivity and an accommodating mindset. He encouraged students to align with their inner selves and their sense of accountability.

Highlighting the role of academics in building a successful society, Dr. Pansari stated, “Higher education shapes the future, and it is upon you, the younger generation, to build a progressive nation, ensuring that equality of opportunity thrives in society.” He urged students to be prepared to give back to their motherland and wished them the very best on their journey ahead.

Prof. (Dr.) Alak K. Buragohain, Interim Vice Chancellor and Chairperson-Academics, welcomed the inductees and encouraged them to recognize the courses best suited to their interests and the realization of their dreams.

Prominent figures in Indian society, including Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM), Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Indian Army; Maj. Gen. Rajesh Kumar Jha, Director Personnel, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (Neepco); Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta (IPS), IGP (Administration), IGP (Special Task Force), and IGP (Central Western Range), Assam Police;Ms. ChaitaliPanmei, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North Eastern Region; and Adv. Angshuman Bora, Advocate, Gauhati High Court, interacted with the inductees, encouraging them to lay foundations of success and brilliance during their time at The Assam Royal Global University.



