Royal Global University Welcomes Cricket Star Riyan Parag as Brand Ambassador

Guwahati, June 19: Royal Global University is elated to announce the successful onboarding of Riyan Parag, the celebrated national-level cricketer from Assam, Northeast India, as Brand Ambassador. This exciting partnership was officially launched today at a special signing ceremony held on the university campus.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Dr. AK Buragohain, Chairperson-Academics, who eloquently highlighted the significance of this partnership for the university and the broader community. Following the welcome speech, Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. AK Pansari delivered a keynote address, outlining the university’s vision and the importance of this new alliance.

“Today marks a monumental step for Royal Global University. By welcoming Riyan Parag into our family, we are not just associating with a sports icon, but with a symbol of dedication, hard work, and excellence. Riyan’s journey from Assam to the national cricket stage embodies the aspirations of countless young minds. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and achieve greatness. We are proud to have him as our Brand Ambassador, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring,” Dr Pansari added.

Riyan Parag then took the stage, expressing his enthusiasm for this new role and his thoughts on the partnership. “I am deeply honoured to be associated with Royal Global University,” he said.

“This institution’s commitment to fostering education and personal growth resonates with my own journey in cricket. I am excited to be part of the University’s flagship campaign ‘Northeast Can’t Wait. Join the Change,’ and I look forward to inspiring students to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination that has driven me in my career,” added Riyan Parag.

The event also included the formal signing of the partnership documents by Riyan Parag and Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy. Executive Vice President Ankur Pansari shared his thoughts, expressing confidence and joy at this new development. “Riyan Parag embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence. His journey is an inspiration to all, and we are delighted to have him as our Brand Ambassador. This partnership will undoubtedly energize our university community and enhance our brand’s visibility and appeal among the youth.”

The collaboration will see Riyan Parag playing a central role in the second phase of the university’s ongoing campaign “Padho! Kuch Bano. Padhega Northeast Badhega Northeast.” This phase, dubbed “Northeast Can’t Wait. Join the Change,” aims to inspire students from the Northeast to pursue higher studies with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. Royal Global University, with its core message “Change Begins Here,” supported by a substantial 100 Cr+ scholarships initiative, is at the heart of this campaign.

The event concluded with a networking session where students, faculty, and guests had the opportunity to interact with Riyan Parag. The excitement and optimism were palpable as attendees expressed their eagerness to see the positive changes this partnership would bring to the university and the wider community.

Royal Global University, located in Assam, is dedicated to fostering an environment of academic excellence and holistic development. With a diverse range of programs and a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, RGU aims to empower students to become leaders and change-makers in their chosen fields.



