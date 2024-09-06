Royal Global University welcomes changemaker Ranjit Barthakur as Advisor to the Governing Body

Guwahati, Sept 6: Royal Global University (RGU) is thrilled to announce that Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Rajasthan Royals and a visionary leader has graciously consented to join as an Advisor to the Governing Body of the university. Barthakur’s association is expected to significantly bolster RGU’s mission to foster sustainable development and educational excellence in Northeast India.

Welcoming Barthakur, Dr. A.K. Pansari, Honourable Chancellor of Royal Global University, expressed his appreciation for Barthakur’s willingness to guide the university’s ambitious initiative to create 50,000 skilled professionals over the next decade. “Sri Barthakur’s commitment to sustainability and his innovative approach to integrating nature with economics align perfectly with our vision. His guidance will be invaluable as we strive to shape the future of the Northeast and beyond,” said Dr. Pansari.

During his visit, Barthakur delivered a thought-provoking presentation on the evolution of human economic systems, charting a path from the Agrarian Civilization to the Industrial Age and Digital Revolution, and finally to the Naturenomics™ Civilization. He articulated the need for a new economic model that blends environmental stewardship with economic growth, a concept that has been the cornerstone of his work.

Barthakur praised Royal Global University for its commitment to pioneering educational and environmental initiatives, stating, “Royal Global University is more than an academic institution; it is a driving force for change in the Northeast. By fostering an ecosystem where education meets sustainability, RGU is nurturing the leaders of tomorrow who will redefine how we approach economic and ecological challenges.”

He encouraged students to seize the opportunities offered at RGU, urging them to volunteer in community initiatives like those run by Mission Smile. Emphasizing the power of gratitude, Barthakur reminded students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and think beyond traditional career paths.

Barthakur’s engagement with the RGU community extended beyond his formal address as he interacted with students, faculty, and staff, sharing his vision for a future where nature and economics work hand in hand. He highlighted the importance of fostering a spirit of innovation and social responsibility, encouraging students to take active roles in shaping a sustainable future.

His presentation underscored the principles of Naturenomics™, a concept he pioneered that focuses on creating value through the balanced interdependence of nature and economics. Barthakur’s ideas resonated deeply with RGU’s ethos, inspiring students and faculty alike to consider how they can contribute to a more sustainable world.

In addition to Barthakur’s significant contribution, RGU welcomed Prof. YSR Murthy, a distinguished figure in academia and human rights, as the new Vice Chancellor. Prof. Murthy brings decades of experience in various leadership roles, further strengthening RGU’s commitment to educational excellence.

On this memorable occasion, RGU also honored Prof. U.R. Dhar, Prof. B.B. Dam, and Prof. Biswajit Banerjee with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their outstanding service and dedication to the academic community.

Royal Global University is excited about the transformative journey ahead with the guidance and support of Ranjit Barthakur and other distinguished leaders, reaffirming its mission to lead the way in education, sustainability, and social impact.

