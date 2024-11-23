Royal Global University to Host Key Sessions of the 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024

Guwahati, November 23, 2024: Royal Global University (RGU), the Pioneer University of Northeast India, announces its collaboration with the Balipara Foundation in co-hosting two pivotal sessions of the prestigious 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024, scheduled for November 26-27, 2024, at the RGU campus. This globally recognized forum, conceptualized by Shri Ranjit Barthakur, Founder and President of the Balipara Foundation, and the brain behind the Naturenomics™ and Third Pole concepts, serves as a call to action for integrating ecology and economy to address pressing environmental and developmental challenges.

Speaking about the event, Shri Ranjit Barthakur said, “The Naturenomics™ philosophy is about creating harmony between nature and economics, empowering communities, and restoring ecological balance. The Eastern Himalayas and the Third Pole are crucial to global biodiversity and water resources, and this forum is a platform to develop innovative solutions that prioritize conservation while uplifting rural livelihoods. We are delighted to partner with Royal Global University, an institution dedicated to nurturing future leaders and driving sustainability.”

RGU will co-host two sessions featuring some of the most renowned global leaders and policymakers. The first session, titled “Acting for the Third Pole,” will be held on November 26, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Moderated by Dr.Sunayana Sarkar, Assistant Professor at NMIMS University, the session will focus on strategies to conserve the critical water and biodiversity resources of the Third Pole. The distinguished panel will include Shri S. Ramadorai, Former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services; Dr. Richard Milburn MBE, Lecturer in Environmental Security at King’s College London; Shri Sourav Roy, CEO of Tata Steel Foundation; Shri LobsangSangay, Senior Visiting Fellow at Harvard Law School; Shri Kaizad M. Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director at HDFC Bank; and Shri Himal Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief CSR and Sustainability at Tata Power.

The second session, “Evangelizing the Third Pole and the Eastern Himalaya,” scheduled for November 27, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, will explore the Eastern Himalayas’ ecological and cultural significance while addressing global sustainability narratives. Moderated by Shri Rituraj Phukan, Founder of the Indigenous People’s Climate Justice Forum, the session will feature esteemed panelists such as Her Royal Highness Queen DiambiKabatusuila from the ElikiaHope Foundation; Shri Anil Chaudhury, Advisor and Former MD and CEO of Schneider Electric; Shri Shekhar Gupta, Founder of ThePrint; Dr. Ashok Khosla, Chairman of Development Alternatives; and SmtRuma Devi, a renowned social worker and entrepreneur.

Dr. A. K. Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, highlighted the importance of this partnership, saying, “Royal Global University is honored to collaborate with the Balipara Foundation for the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum, which reflects our shared vision of addressing regional and global sustainability challenges. This platform is an opportunity to inspire young minds to take meaningful action toward preserving our natural resources and promoting sustainable livelihoods.”

Commenting on this initiative, Shri Utpal Kanta, Director, Growth & Strategy, said ‘"As we continue to lead with vision and determination, Royal Global University remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the Northeast into an epicenter of education and innovation. Together, we are not just shaping individual futures but building a legacy for generations to come."

The 12th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2024 is a global initiative aimed at addressing climate resilience and biodiversity loss while fostering community-led conservation models. By partnering with the Balipara Foundation, RGU underscores its commitment to promoting education, research, and action-oriented solutions for the sustainable future of the Northeast and beyond.

Royal Global University, often hailed as the Pioneer University of Northeast India, has consistently set benchmarks in academic excellence, research innovation, and community engagement. With over a decade of leadership in higher education, Royal Global Universityis known for its cutting-edge programs, industry-oriented training, and a sprawling campus that fosters holistic development.

The university’s emphasis on nurturing future leaders through industry collaborations, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a dedicated focus on skill development places it at the forefront of transformative education in the region.