Royal Global University to Host 4th Convocation Ceremony on Nov 30

Guwahati, Nov 28: The Assam Royal Global University will host its Fourth Convocation ceremony on 30th November 2024 at 4 PM, marking a significant milestone in its journey of academic excellence and contribution to society. The event will be presided over by the Visitor of the University, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Governor of Assam, in the presence of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, who will deliver the convocation address. Dr.Ranoj Pegu, Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of Assam, and Shri Bimal Borah, Hon’ble Industries and Commerce Minister, Government of Assam will be also gracing the grand occasion.

A total of 1,502 students will graduate this year, including 771 undergraduates, 651 postgraduates and integrated course students, and 25 Ph.D. scholars. Among them, 50 Gold Medallists and 50 Silver Medallists will be recognized for their outstanding academic achievements. Special honours will also be conferred, including two Chancellor’s Gold Medals and five awards for excellence in literary activities, cultural activities, community service, mentoring, and sports.

Highlighting the event, HonourisCausa degrees will be awarded to four eminent personalities: Doctor of Laws (LL.D.) to Shri Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Former Chief Justice of India and Hon’ble Member of Parliament; Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) to Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Former Director, CSIR; Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) to Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation; and Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) to Padma Shri Awardee Shri Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group.

This year’s convocation will feature Nagaland as the theme, celebrating the state’s rich cultural heritage and contributions to the Northeast. The university selects one Northeastern state each year as the theme for the convocation ceremony, showcasing its unique traditions and significance.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. YSR Murthy, remarked, "The Fourth Convocation marks not just an academic achievement but a life milestone for our students. It is a testament to their perseverance and the university’s steadfast commitment to nurturing talent and inspiring excellence."

Chairperson (Academics), Prof. (Dr.) AK Buragohain, shared, "This convocation represents the culmination of years of effort and dedication by students, faculty, and staff. We take immense pride in their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their contributions to society."

Shri Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy, emphasized, "Royal Global University continues to transform lives by providing a platform for innovation, excellence, and societal betterment. This convocation is a celebration of that spirit and a call for greater achievements."

The Fourth Convocation of Royal Global University is not just a celebration of past achievements but a forward-looking event that embodies the university’s vision of shaping the leaders of tomorrow. As students step out into the world, they carry with them the knowledge, skills, and values instilled by their alma mater. Royal Global University remains committed to being a hub of academic excellence, innovation, and societal progress. As it continues to grow and evolve, the university reaffirms its dedication to empowering students, fostering research, and contributing meaningfully to the Northeast and beyond.

As the pioneer private university in Northeast India with around 8000 students, Royal Global University has consistently set benchmarks in education, research, and holistic development. With a sprawling, eco-friendly campus and cutting-edge facilities, the university offers a world-class learning experience that integrates academic rigor with practical exposure. Through its industry-oriented programs, global collaborations, and emphasis on experiential learning, RGU has built a reputation for preparing students to excel in a competitive global landscape. The university’s commitment to innovation is evident in its focus on interdisciplinary research, digital learning tools, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Royal Global University has pledged to become a carbon-neutral campus within the next three years, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility. The institution has implemented various green initiatives, including energy-efficient infrastructure, waste management systems, and tree plantation drives. These efforts align with RGU’s broader vision of fostering sustainable practices and contributing to global efforts in combating climate change.