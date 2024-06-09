Royal Global University pledges for a carbon-neutral campus by 2027

Guwahati, June 9: In a landmark initiative on World Environment Day, Royal Global University (RGU), the largest private university in Northeast India with over 7,000 students, has announced its ambitious goal to achieve a waste-free and carbon-neutral campus by 2027. This bold commitment aims to align with India’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, setting a new benchmark in environmental sustainability within the region. The initiative of Royal Global University is in complete alignment with the Sustainable Campus Operation of the UGC.

Dr. A.K. Pansari, Hon’ble Chancellor of Royal Global University, passionately articulated his vision, stating, "Our goal is not only to make our campus a model of sustainability but also to inspire other institutions across the country to adopt eco-friendly practices. This initiative is a significant step towards our broader commitment to environmental stewardship and creating a sustainable future for the next generation."

To realise this vision, the Royal Office of Sustainability at Royal Global University has partnered with the TERRE (Technology, Education, Research, and Rehabilitation for the Environment) Policy Centre, a Pune-based internationally recognised organisation with credentials from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). TERRE will support Royal Global University through extensive research projects, seminars, and educational initiatives, promoting eco-friendly practices, reducing carbon emissions, and pursuing renewable energy options.

Shri Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy at Royal Global University, added, "This partnership with TERRE will equip us with the expertise and knowledge required to transform our campus into a beacon of sustainability. Together, we are committed to fostering an environment where students not only learn about sustainability but live it every day."

As the first university in Northeast India to set such a comprehensive carbon-neutral goal, Royal Global University is pioneering a transformative approach to campus sustainability. The picturesque campus, located in the heart of Guwahati, will serve as a scalable model for other educational institutions nationwide.

In his commitment to sustainability, Dr. Pansari also emphasises extending these practices to Royal Global School and all his real estate projects. "We aim to plant as many trees as possible and integrate sustainable practices across all our ventures," he stated, reaffirming his dedication to environmental conservation.

This initiative by Royal Global University underscores a significant stride towards environmental responsibility, setting a high standard for educational institutions across India.

TERRE Policy Centre is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable development. Accredited by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), TERRE supports initiatives that focus on climate change mitigation, renewable energy, and environmental education. Through its expertise, TERRE aims to drive impactful environmental actions worldwide.