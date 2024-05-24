Royal Global University organises 'The RGU National Moot Court Competition 2024'

Guwahati, May 24: Mooting is a crucial aspect of legal education for aspiring lawyers, providing invaluable first-hand courtroom experience. By participating in moot court competitions during university or college days, students develop essential skills and a deep understanding of court policies and procedures. This prepares them for real-world legal practice, making their future jobs more manageable. With this perspective in view, the Royal School of Law and Administration at Royal Global University has organised ‘The RGU National Moot Court Competition 2024’ that commenced on Thursday.

Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Borpatragohain, former Advocate General of Assam and former Dean of the Department of Law at Gauhati University, graced the inaugural session as the Guest of Honour. Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, was present as the Chief Guest. The occasion was also graced by Prof. (Dr.) Stephen P. Marks, Dean, Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development (JSPH) at O. P. Jindal Global University, and Prof. Dr. S.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor of Royal Global University.



Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh Chandra Borpatragohain, in his inaugural speech, emphasised that the competition is a valuable opportunity that will provide them with practical skills and new perspectives, aiding them significantly in their future endeavours. Chief Guest for the occasion, Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma, stressed the importance of ethics and integrity, urging students to uphold these values in their profession, in court, and towards their clients. Further, Prof. Dr. S.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, emphasised that law is one of the simplest subjects when approached with a pure and straightforward mindset.

Prof. (Dr.) Bhuban Ch. Barooah, Dean, Royal School of Law and Administration, senior faculty members, and students of the Royal School of Law and Administration were present on the occasion.

The moot court competition has drawn participants from esteemed institutions across the region, such as J. B. Law College, the Department of Law at the University of North Bengal, NEF Law College, and others, including Goalpara Law College and the National Law University. Set to conclude on May 25, the competition is a platform for budding legal professionals to hone their skills, interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, and gain valuable insights from esteemed judges and legal experts.