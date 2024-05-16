Royal Global University organises Terra Talk 1.0

Guwahati, May 16: The Department of Geology, Royal School of Environmental and Earth Sciences is organising a one-day event titled TERRA TALK: Encouraging and Enabling the Youth Through Productive Discussions on Friday, May 17, 2024.

TERRA TALK aims to foster intellectual discourse and engage young minds through stimulating competitions that enhance communication and critical thinking skills.

Highlights of the event include an All Assam Inter-School/College Debate Competition, where participants will tackle pre-selected topics, and an Idea Pitch Competition, offering young innovators a platform to showcase their ideas and compete for recognition.

This event perfectly aligns with our commitment to promoting youth development and cultivating a culture of innovation.